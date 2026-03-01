‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

The phrase “Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa” has taken social media by storm, days after Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu Family Court.

What began as a legal development has now snowballed into a political and pop-culture debate, with users drawing comparisons between actress Trisha Krishnan and late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Divorce Filing Sparks Online Speculation

On Friday, Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing allegations that reportedly include an extramarital relationship involving an unnamed actress. While the petition does not publicly identify anyone, sections of social media users began speculating that the reference could be to Trisha.

And Trisha also sees Jayalalitha as her role model in life.

I have no doubts Trisha will make her way into Tamilnadu politics in the future.

But Can Vijay become MGR?

Memes, troll posts, and political commentary quickly flooded X, Instagram, and YouTube. The issue, which many initially described as a private family matter, has since evolved into a larger online narrative combining cinema, politics, and speculation.

Old Interview Resurfaces, Fuels CM Debate

Amid the controversy, an old interview clip of Trisha resurfaced online in which she expressed her aspiration to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu someday. The video began trending within hours, intensifying discussions.

Netizens began drawing parallels between Trisha and Jayalalithaa, pointing out several perceived similarities: Both studied at Church Park School in Chennai, Both were leading actresses in Kollywood, Both remained unmarried, Both were linked, at different times, to actor-turned-politicians.

Supporters of this comparison argue that Jayalalithaa successfully transitioned from cinema to politics and eventually became Chief Minister. Since Trisha has publicly voiced political ambition in the past, some believe she could follow a similar trajectory.

Political Reactions and Heated Exchanges

The debate soon took a political turn. One X user wrote, “First of all, don’t compare anyone to Amma. She is the saviour of Tamil Nadu.” Another user brought in contemporary political equations, questioning whether Vijay’s political rise could mirror the historic rivalry between MGR and Karunanidhi.

These comments reflect how the conversation has shifted beyond celebrity gossip into Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, particularly at a time when Vijay is actively positioning his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in state politics.

Critics Push Back Against Comparisons

However, not everyone agrees with the viral narrative. Many users have strongly opposed the comparison, arguing that shared background details do not equate to a shared political destiny.

“Sharing a background doesn’t mean sharing a destiny. Leadership journeys depend on public support and policy, not coincidences,” one user wrote.

Others have stated that comparing Trisha with Jayalalithaa undermines the legacy of the late Chief Minister, whose political career spanned decades and was shaped by intense electoral battles and governance experience.

From Legal Matter to Viral Political Discourse

Sangeetha Sornalingam, 48, who hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil business family based in London, has been married to Vijay for 27 years. The couple shares two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Reports state that she currently resides in London, where she manages her family business.

What began as a divorce petition has now spiralled into a social media phenomenon blending personal lives, political ambitions, and historical parallels. While there is no official statement from Trisha or Vijay addressing the viral comparisons, the phrase “Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa” continues to trend across platforms.

Whether this debate fades as another fleeting online storm or signals deeper public curiosity about cinema-to-politics transitions remains to be seen. For now, Tamil Nadu’s digital space remains divided between those defending legacies, those speculating futures, and those urging restraint in what they see as a deeply personal matter.

