Home > Entertainment > Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film Sees Sunday Dip, Weekend Total Stands At Rs 23.87 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Sees Sunday Dip, Weekend Total Stands At Rs 23.87 Crore

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s rom-com opened strong on Christmas with ₹7.75 crore but lost momentum over its extended weekend. Facing stiff competition and mixed reviews, the film wrapped five days at ₹23.87 crore, below expectations.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 29, 2025 09:59:20 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s new love-comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera, hasn’t been completely engulfed in festive cheer, which usually translates to box-office fire. Though it had a great Christmas Day opening of ₹7.75 crore, the movie has seen a very considerable drop in profit after its five-day extended weekend.

Sameer Vidwans’ film was able to garner a total amount of ₹23.87 crore by Sunday, which is considerably less than what the industry was anticipating for a holiday release from Dharma Productions. 

The film suffered from the competition from the action-packed Dhurandhar and the not-to-miss Avatar: Fire and Ash, but it also had a lukewarm audience reaction that caused Sunday’s collections to drop to less than ₹6 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Extended Weekend Momentum

The saga of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera at the box office has experienced highs and lows. The film had a nice opening on Thursday, but on Friday there was a drastic decrease of 30%, which resulted in the movie earning only ₹5.25 crore.

The minor recovery was signaled by Saturday, but Sunday, the day that usually brings the largest collections, did not give the needed support, with the early estimates indicating a collection of ₹5.37 crore. 

Thus, the stagnation shows that the “Gen Z” romance, which touches upon the issues of family obligations and long-distance love, is struggling to attract the family audience that has shifted to the competition’s high-drama offerings.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Sustainability

The film is now facing its first and important Monday, and the question of its sustainability is very much in the air. The worldwide collection is currently at about ₹28 crores, and the production needs nothing short of a miracle to get to the desired ₹100 crores. According to analysts, the main reason for the film’s passing popularity is the “loose narrative” that has been pointed out by the critics.

Despite the presence of big names in the film, the market scenario suggests that it would not be able to generate revenue equal to that of the lifetime business of Kartik’s earlier films. Thus, the weekdays ahead can be termed as a “make-or-break” period for the film’s theatrical run.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:59 AM IST
