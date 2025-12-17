LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner aircraft asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Pakistani director Abu Aleeha’s upcoming film Mera Lyari aims to present authentic stories from Lyari, countering stereotypes after controversy around Indian film Dhurandhar. Aleeha clarifies the film was completed months before the teaser released.

Mera Lyari, a new Pakistani film set for release next month, claims to present an authentic perspective of Karachi's Lyari Town (PHOTO: X)
Mera Lyari, a new Pakistani film set for release next month, claims to present an authentic perspective of Karachi's Lyari Town (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 17, 2025 14:40:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Pakistani director Abu Aleeha’s new film, Mera Lyari, is set to release in cinemas next month. It’s arriving right after a lot of chatter about how Lyari is portrayed in the Indian film Dhurandhar, which portrays the area as a crime hotspot.

Pakistani Film Mera Lyari Sparks Debate

Mera Lyari wants to flip that script and actually tell stories from the people who live there.

So is this film meant to clap back at Dhurandhar? Aleeha says no. He pointed out on social media that Mera Lyari wrapped up production three months before anyone even saw Dhurandhar’s teaser.

“Our film, Mera Lyari, was completed and locked three months ago, well before even the teaser for Dhurandhar was released,” he wrote.

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Director Abu Aleeha Clears Air As Mera Lyari Releases After Dhurandhar Debate

People are still arguing about whether Mera Lyari is a response to the Indian film’s take on Pakistan.

Aleeha also mentioned that they shot the entire movie in Lyari Town and focused on real stories from residents. The cast is mostly made up of people from Lyari, about 80 percent, including lead Shoaib Hassan, supporting actors, and even local football players.

Produced by Ayesha Omar’s Hawksbay Productions, Mera Lyari wants to move the spotlight away from all the negative stereotypes and show off Lyari’s culture and resilience instead.

Dananeer Mobeen, Ayesha Omar, and Samiya Mumtaz are in the lead roles. The film dives into the town’s music, history, and the way its people keep going, no matter what.

The team behind Mera Lyari keeps stressing that their film is about showing Lyari as a vibrant, living community, not some war zone. They call it a small, uplifting story that’s meant to leave you with a good feeling, whether you’re a kid or a parent.

“This film should not and cannot be compared in any way to a propaganda Bollywood action film made on a budget of three hundred crore,” they said.

Why is Dhurandhar facing heat over Lyari? 

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is catching flak for how it shows Lyari, with critics calling out its negative portrayal. Mera Lyari’s team wants to be clear: their story comes straight from the neighbourhood, shaped by real hopes and struggles.

Aleeha also thanked everyone who helped make the film, especially Ayesha Omar for believing in his vision.

And then there’s the official spin. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that Pakistan is answering back to India’s narrative with Mera Lyari, hoping to set the record straight.

He called Dhurandhar “yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan,” and promised that the Pakistani film would show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”

People keep comparing the two films, but the Mera Lyari team insists their story stands on its own. They want audiences to see Lyari through the eyes of its own people, not through tired old stereotypes.

ALSO READ: ‘What is the Point of Visiting Premanand Ji?’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport | Watch Video

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhurandharhome-hero-pos-5latest movie newslatest viral newsMera Lyari

RELATED News

Woman Elopes With Children’s Teacher After Husband Gets To Know About Their Kiss Selfie, ‘Don’t Want Her Back Ever’

Is The Girl In The Viral MMS Video Really Payal Dhare? Fans Raise Alarm Over AI-Generated Deepfake Content

What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

LATEST NEWS

India Steps Up Cyber Defence: From CERT-In To Cyber Swachhta Kendra, A Multi-Layered Fight Against Ransomware and AI Threats

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Under-Fire FIFA Announces $60 World Cup Tickets, But There’s A Catch

Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses the Joint Session of Parliament in Ethiopia

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Go Big With Cameron Green for ₹25.2 Crore; KKR Full Squad List

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Alex Carey Ton On An Emotional Adelaide Day Breathes Life Into Australia’s Inning

Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims
Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims
Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims
Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

QUICK LINKS