Unable To Digest Dhurandhar’s Success, Is Pakistan Now Planning Its Own Spin With ‘Mera Lyari?’ Pakistani Filmmaker Makes Shocking Claims

Pakistani director Abu Aleeha’s new film, Mera Lyari, is set to release in cinemas next month. It’s arriving right after a lot of chatter about how Lyari is portrayed in the Indian film Dhurandhar, which portrays the area as a crime hotspot.

Pakistani Film Mera Lyari Sparks Debate

Mera Lyari wants to flip that script and actually tell stories from the people who live there.

So is this film meant to clap back at Dhurandhar? Aleeha says no. He pointed out on social media that Mera Lyari wrapped up production three months before anyone even saw Dhurandhar’s teaser.

“Our film, Mera Lyari, was completed and locked three months ago, well before even the teaser for Dhurandhar was released,” he wrote.

People are still arguing about whether Mera Lyari is a response to the Indian film’s take on Pakistan.

Aleeha also mentioned that they shot the entire movie in Lyari Town and focused on real stories from residents. The cast is mostly made up of people from Lyari, about 80 percent, including lead Shoaib Hassan, supporting actors, and even local football players.

Produced by Ayesha Omar’s Hawksbay Productions, Mera Lyari wants to move the spotlight away from all the negative stereotypes and show off Lyari’s culture and resilience instead.

Dananeer Mobeen, Ayesha Omar, and Samiya Mumtaz are in the lead roles. The film dives into the town’s music, history, and the way its people keep going, no matter what.

The team behind Mera Lyari keeps stressing that their film is about showing Lyari as a vibrant, living community, not some war zone. They call it a small, uplifting story that’s meant to leave you with a good feeling, whether you’re a kid or a parent.

“This film should not and cannot be compared in any way to a propaganda Bollywood action film made on a budget of three hundred crore,” they said.

Why is Dhurandhar facing heat over Lyari?

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is catching flak for how it shows Lyari, with critics calling out its negative portrayal. Mera Lyari’s team wants to be clear: their story comes straight from the neighbourhood, shaped by real hopes and struggles.

Aleeha also thanked everyone who helped make the film, especially Ayesha Omar for believing in his vision.

And then there’s the official spin. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that Pakistan is answering back to India’s narrative with Mera Lyari, hoping to set the record straight.

He called Dhurandhar “yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan,” and promised that the Pakistani film would show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride.”

People keep comparing the two films, but the Mera Lyari team insists their story stands on its own. They want audiences to see Lyari through the eyes of its own people, not through tired old stereotypes.

