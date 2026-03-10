Urvashi Rautela Breaks Down While Leaving Kuwait Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Appeals To Fans: ‘I Need Your Prayers’

Urvashi Rautela, bollywood actress, made an emotional post to her fans in Kuwait, who have been leaving the country because of the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Why Was Urvashi Rautela In Kuwait?

The actress who had gone to Kuwait on a professional engagement claimed that she suddenly caught up with fear as she took her flight back to India. Urvashi posted the emotional message on her Instagram Stories, stating that she felt perfectly alright until she sat in the plane, and a sudden state of anxiety struck her. The actress is shown to be literally crying and wiping away tears as she was about to head out of the country at a time when there was a lot of uncertainty in the region.

Urvashi in her note clarified that the sense of fear was suddenly created and it made her feel vulnerable. She said that when she sat down in her seat her heart had sunk in her, although all had been well a little bit ago. I was perfectly alright until the time I sat down on the plane but as soon as I sat down the idea of fear suddenly came into my mind and my heart just began racing. I do not know, but all of a sudden I felt really scared, I told myself, I added. The actress had then asked her fans to pray and support her throughout the journey. She said that she was nervous, and to please people to remember her returning safely home, their prayers and support were significant to her at that time.

Wh ere Is Urvashi Rautela Now?

Urvashi subsequently reassured the fans that she was okay and safe in Mumbai. She has published a short video inside her vehicle as she goes through the city, which ensures her return to India. Her emotional posting was posted when most travellers have been worried over the rising tensions in the Middle East. Actress Esha Gupta, too, has said previously she has been trapped in Abu Dhabi since February 28 before she comes safely back to India. She termed the moment as highly stressful and appreciated governments of India and the United Arab Emirates due to their assistance and quick response to the crisis to rescue people.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel