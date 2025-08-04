Veteran Actress Urvashi Questions National Award Jury’s Decision on Best Supporting Actress

Malayalam actress Urvashi recently expressed her thoughts after securing the Best Supporting Actress award at the National Film Awards for her performance in Ullozhukku. Although she’s clearly appreciative of the recognition, she also believes that her role was as a supporting actress it was as a lead. Particularly because her co-star, Parvathy Thiruvothu who was also seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle with Irrfan Khan, was vying for the Best Actress award for the same movie.

From Achuvinte Amma to Ullozhukku: Urvashi Speaks Out on National Award Controversies

It left her questioning whether there’s a definitive method for determining these classifications, or if it merely hinges on age or political views. She mentioned something like, “Is there any true measure for acting? “Or beyond a certain age, is this all there is?”

This isn’t something new to Urvashi. In 2006, she received the Best Supporting Actress award for Achuvinte Amma, despite having the lead role. It shows how obviously fed up she is with the behind-the-curtain politics and simply desires that awards signify what they are meant to appreciation for true talent.

Urvashi, National Film Awards, Best Supporting ActressQuestions National Award Jury’s Role Categorization

Her remarks have started the conversations of honesty and transparency in the industry. She even urged Union Minister Suresh Gopi to examine more closely and ensure that Malayalam films and actors receive their rightful recognition. They just don’t want the award for the sake of it being an award, the correct recognition of roles is equally important.

Ullozhukku is a very emotional film that explores the bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law after a significant flood in Kerala’s Kuttanad area. It’s centered on family, feelings, and how individuals unite during challenging moments. The film’s emotional narrative undoubtedly resonated, as it received the Best Malayalam Film honor at the National Film Awards. It’s a film that lingers in your mind well after viewing, depicting the strength and challenges of family connections in a straightforward yet impactful manner.

