Vijay And Trisha Should Get Married: Rakhi Sawant Amid TVK Chief’s Dating Buzz

VIJAY-TRISHA DATING RUMOURS: Rakhi Sawant most recently spoke about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s dating rumours. The controversial actress added that she wanted to be present at the pre-wedding celebration of the two stars, and they should get married. “I think they should get married. Vijay and Trisha should get married, and we will attend their mehendi ceremony,” said Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant: Vijay And Trisha Should Get Married

Rakhi also told Filmymantra Media spoke about Vijay’s win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and added, “He is the first Christian to get so many seats in Tamil Nadu. Then I personally like him, and it was my dream to do a song with Vijay, but I didn’t get that opportunity. Now I feel that I have to join his party.”

Vijay and Trisha dating rumours

Trisha and Vijay have been one of the most popular screen couples in Tamil cinema for years, and will continue to be so in the future. The chemistry that they brought in their hits Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008) had the audience enthralled. The speculation of off-screen chemistry started around 2008, just after the release of Kuruvi, when the fans love the on screen chemistry between the two.

Suddenly, after Kuruvi, Vijay and Trisha stopped working together and rumours started to circulate that they were more than a friendship. Even rumours claimed that Vijay’s family had requested him to stay away from Trisha since Kuruvi. Both stars, though, rejected any claims of romance, insisting that they were “just friends.”

But in 2023, Vijay and Trisha came back together after 15 years of separation and left the fans in disbelief with the movie Leo.

When Trisha visited Vijay’s house on her birthday

The election results in Tamil Nadu were announced on her birthday i.e. May 4, 2026. In the midst of the election frenzy, Trisha could be seen at Vijay’s house in the city on Monday afternoon. Smiling moments were captured by paparazzi outside as she arrived. The visuals soon went viral on social media world, capturing the attention of fans as TVK did well in the election trends.

While the rumours of them dating have been growing strong for the past few months, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on them.

Will Trisha join Vijay’s TVK?

According to sources, TVK leaders are eager to have Trisha join the party and fight by-elections from the Tiruchirappalli East (Tamil Nadu) seat. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Vijay has won two constituencies i.e. Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. But, according to the legislation, he is not allowed to occupy both seats. So he needs to quit within 14 days one of the two. A bypoll by-election will then be called in the seat he will be standing down from.

When Vijay’s divorce news grabbed the spotlight

As per reports in May 2026, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage in February 2026. Petitioner’s counsel, in the court of Chengalpattu Family Court, has alleged that the reasons include personal differences, which includes claims of an extra-marital affair.

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet?

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan meet and begin to work together on the sets of their 2004 blockbuster “Ghilli”. Trisha has spoken about being about 19 or 20 when she first met Vijay. After Ghilli, they went on to act in several films like Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008) etc., before their reunion after 15 years in the film Leo (2023).

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