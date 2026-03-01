Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Seek Temple Blessings In Hyderabad, Distribute Sweets And Food, Watch The Heartwarming Moment

The popular South Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again won the public’s affection through their visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD temple located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The couple attended their first public spiritual event after marriage following their private wedding, which took place on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

The couple worshipped at the temple, wearing traditional clothes, which included Rashmika’s green and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree and Vijay’s white kurta-pajama outfit, to show their appreciation for the worldwide affection they received from their fans.

Hyderabad Temple Blessings

The newlyweds at the Hyderabad temple received a special blessing when Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda joined their wedding celebration.







The couple dedicated time to meet their numerous fans who had assembled at the event to see “Virosh.” According to eyewitnesses, the couple displayed humility by sharing sweets with both devotees and fans.

The couple used this gesture to honor their wedding celebration with the friends who have supported their professional journey from the beginning. The couple remained calm and dignified while the audience cheered at the sacred space.

Annadanam and Sweet Distribution

Vijay and Rashmika have begun a national celebration through their “Annadanam” program, which includes sweet distribution as a way to demonstrate their gratitude to the public.

On March 1, 2026, a fleet of trucks loaded with traditional Indian mithai was dispatched to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The couple established sacred food offerings at 16 prominent temples, which they built across different states, to distribute their wedding happiness to both underprivileged people and the general public. The couple established a new standard for public celebration when they dedicated their private festivities to charitable work instead of traditional celebrity celebrations.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav Brands Rs 9 Crore Debt, Cheque Bounce Case An ‘Ego Clash’; Lawyer Interrupts – What Happens Next Shocks Courtroom