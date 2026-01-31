Vijay’s ‘Jananayagan’ Release Date Out? After CBFC Row, Thalapathy’s Farewell Film Likely To Hit Theatres Between Feb 12–26

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jananayagan may finally be heading to theatres after weeks of uncertainty triggered by certification hurdles.

Originally slated for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026, the film’s debut was stalled after it failed to secure timely clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Now, fresh reports indicate that the long-delayed project could arrive in cinemas between February 12 and February 26, offering a possible end to the wait for Vijay’s fans.

February Release Window Emerges After Delay

According to a report by Lets Cinema, overseas distributors have been informally alerted to prepare for the film’s release within the February 12–26 window. While there is no official confirmation yet from the production house, the development has fuelled speculation that Jananayagan is nearing certification clearance and a formal release announcement may follow soon.

The makers are reportedly confident that the CBFC issues will be resolved in the coming weeks.

What Triggered the CBFC Row?

The delay in Jananayagan’s release stems from a legal tussle between the filmmakers and the CBFC over certification.

On January 9, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to the film. However, this order was later set aside by a Division Bench of the High Court on January 27 after the CBFC filed a writ appeal.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, ruled that the earlier order had been passed without giving the CBFC sufficient opportunity to file its counter affidavit. The court also observed that the writ petition filed by the production house was not maintainable in its original form.

Instead of dismissing the plea, the court allowed the producers the liberty to amend their petition and seek fresh hearing before the single judge.

CBFC Files Caveat in Supreme Court

Anticipating that the filmmakers may approach the Supreme Court, the CBFC has filed a caveat to ensure that it is heard before any order is passed by the top court.

Earlier, on January 15, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih had declined to entertain the matter, noting that the Madras High Court was already scheduled to hear the case. The apex court had urged the High Court to dispose of the issue expeditiously.

As of now, the filmmakers are yet to move the Supreme Court against the Division Bench order.

About ‘Jananayagan’: Vijay’s Reported Farewell Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jananayagan is being billed as Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he transitions into a new phase of his career.

The story revolves around Vetri Kondan, a former police officer-turned-convict who adopts a young girl, Viji, and raises her to be strong and independent. As a looming national threat unfolds, Vetri finds himself caught between personal duty and a larger crisis, forcing him to confront both a corrupt system and a personal vendetta.

Ensemble Cast and Production

Apart from Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and others in key roles. Backed by KVN Productions, the film was initially positioned as a major Pongal release before the certification controversy derailed its schedule.

While the February 12–26 release window has sparked excitement, the production team is yet to make a formal announcement. With legal and certification hurdles gradually nearing resolution, Jananayagan appears poised for its long-awaited theatrical debut.

ALSO READ: Who Was Grady Demond Wilson? ‘Sanford And Son’ Star, Sitcom Icon Passes Away At 79- A Look At His Legacy