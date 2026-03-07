LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Vikram On Duty, starring Nikhil Maliyakkal, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The Telugu investigative drama follows a fearless cop solving a brutal attack case.

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date out. (Photo: X/@JioHotstarTel_)
Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date out. (Photo: X/@JioHotstarTel_)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 7, 2026 14:42:59 IST

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

The Telugu investigative drama Vikram On Duty has officially made its digital debut, bringing a gripping story of crime, justice, and moral dilemmas to streaming audiences.

Headlined by actor and former Bigg Boss Telugu winner Nikhil Maliyakkal, the series explores the intense world of policing, where instincts and courage often clash with rigid procedures.

Blending suspense, emotional tension, and investigative drama, the show follows a determined officer navigating a complex criminal case.

When and Where to Watch Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty premiered on March 6, 2026, and is currently streaming on the platform JioHotstar. The show is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Subscribers can watch the first four episodes of the series, which introduce viewers to the central mystery and the challenges faced by the lead character.

Plot of Vikram On Duty

The story revolves around Inspector Vikram Vasu, an unconventional police officer known for trusting his instincts rather than strictly following protocol. Driven by a strong sense of justice, Vikram often bends the rules to uncover the truth.

The narrative begins with a shocking incident in which a young woman named Sirisha is attacked at a bus stand. With no immediate leads, the police struggle to identify the culprit. Vikram, who has been suspended from duty, is brought back to assist with the investigation.

As he begins probing the case independently, Vikram identifies a suspect only to find the man dead shortly afterward. Determined to catch the real culprit, Vikram sets up a trap, but the plan initially leads to the wrong person.

The investigation intensifies, and a dramatic attack at a hospital eventually exposes the true killer and the motive behind the crime. The series unfolds like a slow-burning mystery, with each episode revealing new clues and moral challenges.

Vikram On Duty: Cast and Crew

Vikram On Duty features Nikhil Maliyakkal in the lead role as Inspector Vikram Vasu. Actress Gayatri Chaganti appears as Sirisha, the victim whose case triggers the investigation.

The series is produced by Gnapika Entertainments and focuses on character-driven storytelling supported by suspenseful investigation and emotional drama. Supporting actors, including Sameer as Vikram’s superior, contribute to the narrative as the investigation unfolds.

Vikram On Duty: Early Reception

Early responses to Vikram On Duty suggest that the series keeps viewers engaged with its suspense-driven storytelling and gradual plot revelations. While it incorporates some commercial elements typical of the genre, the show’s investigative narrative and moral conflicts help sustain interest across episodes.

As the story progresses, the series explores the pressures faced by law enforcement officers, the complexity of criminal investigations, and the personal sacrifices that come with pursuing justice.

With its mix of suspense, action, and emotional tension, Vikram On Duty aims to deliver a compelling viewing experience for fans of investigative dramas.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Tags: Nikhil Maliyakkal, Vikram On Duty, Vikram On Duty OTT, Vikram On Duty OTT release, Vikram On Duty release date

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal's Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

