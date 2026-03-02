LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It 'Emotionally Difficult' In Instagram Post

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It 'Emotionally Difficult' In Instagram Post

Nandini Guleria and Shubham Singh aka Shubnandu end their 7-year relationship via Instagram, calling the split emotionally difficult.

Nandini Guleria Shubham Singh breakup. (Photo: IG/Shubham Singh)
Nandini Guleria Shubham Singh breakup. (Photo: IG/Shubham Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 2, 2026 14:58:01 IST

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

Social media influencers Nandini Guleria and Shubham Singh, popularly known online as Shubnandu, have announced the end of their seven-year relationship, leaving their followers shocked. 

The couple, who built a strong presence around love and long-distance relationship (LDR) content, confirmed their split through separate Instagram posts.

The breakup has quickly gone viral, with fans expressing disbelief and sadness over the end of one of Instagram’s well-known couple journeys.

Nandini Guleria’s Statement

Nandini Guleria shared the news on her personal Instagram account, revealing that the relationship ended in January. She clarified that she no longer has access to the Shubnandu social media platforms, which is why she addressed the matter from her own page.



Calling the decision “emotionally difficult,” she said the timing was particularly painful as it came around her birthday. She added that she trusts God and believes everything happens for a reason, while also requesting privacy during this period.

Her message suggested acceptance and faith, but also reflected the emotional weight of ending a long-term relationship.

Shubham Singh Responds

Shortly after Nandini’s post, Shubham Singh responded with a detailed note on Instagram. He stated that he never intended to speak publicly but felt compelled to do so due to what he described as “false allegations.”



Shubham revealed that he learned about the breakup announcement while he was on a personal pilgrimage to honour his late dog. He claimed he was unaware that the relationship had officially ended and believed previous conflicts would eventually resolve, as they had in the past.

Describing himself as “emotionally unbalanced,” he said he did not initiate the split and requested space to complete his pilgrimage peacefully. He concluded his note with “Radhe Radhe,” indicating he was seeking spiritual strength during this time.

Who Is Shubham Singh aka Shubnandu?

Shubham Singh identifies himself on Instagram as a digital creator. The Shubnandu account is known for promoting love-themed content and long-distance relationship videos. He is also the founder of a fashion shop brand, Duoora.

Together, Nandini and Shubham built a loyal following by sharing couple reels, romantic moments, and relatable LDR experiences. Their online chemistry and consistent content helped them gain popularity among young audiences.

Nandini Guleria, who is reportedly from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, has maintained her own individual presence alongside the couple account.

Why This Breakup Is Going Viral

Influencer breakups often attract attention, but a seven-year relationship ending publicly adds emotional intensity. Followers who had invested years watching their journey are now grappling with the sudden change.

The contrasting tones in their statements, one expressing acceptance and faith, the other shock and emotional distress have further fueled online discussions.

How to Overcome a Breakup: Expert-Backed Tips

Public breakups highlight a universal truth: ending relationships is painful, whether private or viral. Here are three healthy ways to cope with heartbreak:

1. Give Yourself Time to Process

Endings are never easy. Instead of dismissing your pain, allow yourself to feel it. Change can trigger grief, anxiety, and confusion. Slowing down and acknowledging your emotions is the first step toward healing.

2. Identify What You’re Truly Grieving

Sometimes it’s not just the person you miss, it could be the shared routine, identity as a couple, mutual friends, or future plans. Understanding exactly what you’re grieving helps you process the loss more clearly. You cannot heal what you refuse to confront.

3. Embrace a New Beginning

Once you feel ready, shift your focus toward growth. A breakup can mark the beginning of a new chapter whether it’s self-discovery, new friendships, career focus, or spiritual growth. Healing does not mean forgetting; it means moving forward stronger.

As fans continue reacting to the viral breakup, both Nandini Guleria and Shubham Singh appear to be navigating their personal journeys in different ways. While one speaks of faith and closure, the other seeks time and space to process the sudden public revelation.

For followers, the situation serves as a reminder that social media relationships, no matter how picture-perfect, can face private struggles behind the scenes.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

