Home > Entertainment > Vishnu Vinyasam X Review: Telugu Meme-Ready Comedy Or Half-Baked Rom-Com? Sree Vishnu's Movie Battles A Predictable Plot

Vishnu Vinyasam X Review: Telugu Meme-Ready Comedy Or Half-Baked Rom-Com? Sree Vishnu's Movie Battles A Predictable Plot

Vishnu Vinyasam X sees Sree Vishnu deliver laughs in a predictable rom-com that works in parts but lacks consistent punch.

Vishnu Vinyasam X Review. (Photo: X)
Vishnu Vinyasam X Review. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 27, 2026 16:13:11 IST

Vishnu Vinyasam X Review: Telugu Meme-Ready Comedy Or Half-Baked Rom-Com? Sree Vishnu’s Movie Battles A Predictable Plot

The Telugu comedy-romantic drama Vishnu Vinyasam X, directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, hit theatres on February 27, 2025, and has opened to fairly decent word-of-mouth. Headlined by Sree Vishnu, the film positions itself as a light-hearted entertainer packed with witty one-liners, situational banter and meme-friendly punchlines. However, early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest a divided response from audiences.

Vishnu Vinyasam X Twitter Review: Predictable Yet Passable

Social media users have described the film as a breezy watch that delivers sporadic laughs but struggles to maintain a steady comic rhythm.

While some viewers appreciated the humorous exchanges and the lead actor’s screen presence, others pointed out that the storyline feels formulaic and overly familiar.

At its core, the film revolves around Manisha, a young woman whose wedding plans are jeopardised due to astrological complications. In a bid to resolve the crisis, she seeks help from her colleague Vishnu. What follows is a series of comedic misunderstandings and emotional moments that drive the narrative forward. Though the premise offers scope for situational humour, many viewers felt the screenplay does not consistently capitalise on it.

Performances Remain the Highlight

A significant portion of the praise has been directed at Sree Vishnu’s performance. His effortless comic timing and quirky dialogue delivery once again emerge as the film’s biggest strengths. Fans have noted that even when the script falters, his presence ensures the entertainment quotient does not completely dip.





 

The supporting cast features seasoned actors like Satya, Murali Sharma and Brahmaji, along with performers including Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Srinivas Vadlamani and Goparaju Ramana, all of whom contribute to the film’s comic texture.

On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram, while music is composed by Radhan. The editing is by Kartikeyan Rohini, and art direction is overseen by A. Ramanjaneyulu. Lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, with action choreography by Vijay and Pruthvi.

Vishnu Vinyasam X OTT Release: Amazon Prime Video Deal?

Even as the film begins its theatrical run, discussions around its digital premiere have surfaced. According to reports, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Vishnu Vinyasam X have reportedly been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. While the financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed, sources suggest the deal follows a standard four-to-eight-week theatrical window before its OTT release.

An official announcement regarding the streaming date is still awaited.

Vishnu Vinyasam X appears to be a casual weekend watch for fans of Sree Vishnu and light-hearted Telugu comedies. While it may not reinvent the genre, its performances and scattered humour seem to offer enough moments to keep certain sections of the audience entertained. Whether it sustains momentum at the box office in the coming days remains to be seen.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Tags: Sree Vishnu movieTelugu comedy romantic dramaVishnu VinyasamVishnu Vinyasam X review

Vishnu Vinyasam X Review: Telugu Meme-Ready Comedy Or Half-Baked Rom-Com? Sree Vishnu’s Movie Battles A Predictable Plot

