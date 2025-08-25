War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Action-Thriller Eyes Rs 350 Crore, Can It Outgun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s most anticipated release of 2025, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is still going like a steamroller at the box office. Day 11 has seen it racking in Rs 221.1 crore net in the domestic box office amidst fierce competition with the big gun, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, now lying in the global Rs 350 crore roadmap.

War 2’s Strong Beginning, Weekend Rise

War 2 was all set to challenge previous record earnings, introducing Jr. NTR for Bollywood and Hrithik finding his way back to Kabir, it did well with a Rs 52 crore opening on August 14, 2025. The film peaked on day 2 with Rs 57.85 crore, crossingthe ₹100 crore mark by two days.

Still, weak days saw the collection drop to Rs 4 crore on day 9. Second-weekend collection surged back 56.25% with Rs 6.50 crore net on day 11, taking the domestic total to Rs 221.1 crore according to Sacnilk.

On day 11, August 24, 2025 War 2 witnessed an overall Tamil and Telugu occupancy of 35.43% and 20.68% respectively. While the Hindi occupancy was 20.65%.

War 2’s Global Box Office and Competition

Globally, the film War 2 grossed Rs 330 crore on day 10 (including Rs73-74 crore from overseas). As predicted, it will cross the Rs 350 crore mark soon, surpassing Ek Tha Tiger’s Rs 321 crores in the YRF Spy Universe.

However, nearby competition Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which also released on August 14, has grossed over Rs 256.75 crore thus far, creating hindrance for the War 2. Having mixed reviews, along with a Rs 400 crore budget, its profitability is being questioned, with trade analyst Taran Adarsh calling it the first flop of the YRF Spy Universe.

War 2’s Future Prospects and the YRF Spy Universe

Even with a slow second week, the star power and action of War 2 are dragging audiences in. How well the film does this week may determine its fate ahead of Param Sundari on August 29.

Considered the eighth grosser for Hrithik, with Kiara Advani now seeing her fifth, the stars have certainly established their pull at the box office. The post-credits tease for Alpha is indication enough of the ambitious plans set by YRF, however, War 2 has to sustain footfalls if it hopes not to be overshadowed.

