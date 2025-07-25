Home > Entertainment > War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!

War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!

War 2 trailer brings a powerful blend of patriotism, spiritual depth, and high-energy action. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani deliver intense performances that leave fans excited and curious. The film promises to be a gripping cinematic experience packed with emotion, style, and action

War 2 Trailer Out Now
War 2 Trailer Out Now

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 25, 2025 13:55:00 IST

If you believed War 2 was merely another action film, reconsider. The recently released trailer has everyone buzzing and for good reason. From the start, you’re being told that it will be something surprising, something unusual. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR reciting a profound shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.



It’s not just a random quote; it establishes a powerful patriotic vibe that’s uncommon in trailers today. When the phrase ‘India First’ is mentioned, it genuinely feels like an invitation to engage, a moment that captures your focus and compels you to pay attention. 

Hrithik and Jr NTR Exude Intensity 

Observing these two experiences at that moment seems like seeing something greater than merely a film scene. Each actor possesses a captivating intensity that draws you closer. The shloka brings a spiritual richness that enhances the entire experience. It feels as though they are alerting us to a crucial matter as they prepare for a monumental clash. The atmosphere is earnest, reverent, and strong simultaneously. 

Kiara Advani’s Arrival Is Absolutely Fiery 

Just when you begin to think the trailer can’t improve, Kiara Advani bursts onto the scene. She is powerful, confident, and brings a lively energy that blends perfectly with the intensity of Hrithik and Jr NTR. Her action scenes are stunning, and it’s clear she’s not just a secondary character in this. She’s sharing her feelings  and fans are loving it. 

The War 2 trailer really grabs you with its mix of patriotism, spirituality, and intense action. Watching Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani bring such energy and emotion makes you excited for the film. It feels like more than just a movie—it’s a powerful story that connects on a deeper level. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next!

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Hrithik RoshanJr NTRkiara advaniWar 2 trailer

RELATED News

tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?
Is Conrad Still Endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s What We Know
Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres 2025: When And Where To Watch

LATEST NEWS

Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
IEX Jumps 12% On Strong Q1 FY26 Earnings: Nifty Hovers Near 24,900, Should You Buy?
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
Flax Seeds: 5 Easy and Healthy Ways to Include Them in Your Daily Diet
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week
Marathi Row Erupts: Maharashtra CM Makes Bold Pitch At JNU Shivaji Maharaj Centre Launch
Hariyali Teej 2025: What Is The Significance Of Women Celebrating This Festival In Sawan? Puja Muhurat And Rituals, All You Need To Know
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
Only 6% of Youth Joined Companies Under PM’s Internship Scheme Despite 1.53 Lakh Offers- ‘NEWS X’
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?