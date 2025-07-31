Watch! Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo’s Viral Outburst, Slams Aniruddhacharya For Sexist Remarks, Calls His Fans ‘Spineless’

Khushboo Patani, sister of Bollywood diva Disha, erupted a social media storm by literally swiping against spiritual head Aniruddhacharya aka ‘Pookie Baba’ through abusive language for his below-the-belt statement about women who choose to live in relationships. The boldness in her action raised issues on gender bias and accountability.

Aniruddhacharya’s Outrageous Comments on Women

Aniruddhacharya is a spiritual orator and founder of Gauri Gopal Ashram, most of the times his comments really make people turn their heads when he, in fact claiming that through a viral video, men’s choice in having those women is at 25 years old and those have “slept with four to five men” in terms of living relationships,” mooh maar ke aati hain.”

Khushboo Patani, a former Indian Army officer and sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, publicly criticized spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his opinion about women in live-in relationships.

The statement perpetually offensive calls for backlash and has been lashed by women’s right activists and public figures including Khushboo Patani on his sexist rhetoric. The damaging effect was notwithstanding his apology that is simply video edited.

Khushboo Patani’s Explosive Response

Khushboo is a retired major in the Indian Army and now a fitness influencer, did not spare her in the angry viral Instagram story, branding Aniruddhacharya a “bastard” and his disciples “spineless” and “anti-nationals.” How come men were not considered pariahs for cohabiting?, she asked.

Khushboo also defended that modern relationships must give women the freedom to decide on their own. Her fierce response as it was streamed on Instagram Stories attached many and very much intensified the discourse on how to deal with societal misogyny.

Public Response and Miscommunication Issues

The netizens got divided on Khushboo’s bold stand. While some hailed her for acting against ignorant mindset, others criticized the use of such words. People are even dragging Disha into this by pointing out her clothing. She later clarified on her Instagram that everything, including what she said, was taken wrong and misattributed to another holy man, Premanand Maharaj, urging the following audience to refrain from spreading manipulated stories.

This incident has shown how dangerous the field has turned considering the hazards of digital misinformation because Khushboo also threatened with legal action against the defamatory posts. With the development of the controversy, citizens are reminded about the responsibility of public debate, particularly from such spiritual leaders with massive superstitious crowds.

