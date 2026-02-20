The worldwide “Dhurandhar” fever has achieved its peak status in international diplomatic activities. French President Emmanuel Macron used the film’s famous title song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu to create a farewell video after he returned from his state visit to India.

The video, which showcases the president’s cultural exploration throughout Delhi and Mumbai, has become a representation of how Indian cinema operates its “soft power” influence worldwide.

The Élysée Palace provided an official endorsement for the upcoming sequel, which transformed a popular movie theme into a diplomatic connection between two countries.







Macron’s Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron used his political abilities together with his love for different cultures during the AI Impact Summit.

His three-day schedule from February 17, 2024, onwards included more than just policy talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Macron used the Ranveer Singh-starrer soundtrack in his official wrap-up video to show his support for India’s growing creative economy.

The French leader used his participation in the viral “Dhurandhar” trend to show his support for modern youth-oriented diplomatic ties that recognize India’s extensive digital presence in its pop culture.

Dhurandhar Sequel Expectations

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to achieve unprecedented box-office success according to its current release countdown.

The sequel, which launches on March 19 for Eid, will explore Ranveer Singh’s character evolution from Hamza to Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The narrative stakes have reached their highest point because Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait character created a power vacuum that remains unfilled.

The film combines its Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan star power with Yash’s Toxic to create an epic battle for audience attention. The “Dhurandhar” franchise maintains its position as the most popular cultural export of the year because of this cinematic battle that was enhanced by Macron’s latest endorsement.

