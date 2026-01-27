LIVE TV
Watch: Hundreds Queue Up For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty's AmmaKai As Early As 7am In Posh Mumbai Locality, Internet Says, 'Anything Free Turns Millionaires Into Beggars'

A free breakfast announcement at Shilpa Shetty’s newly opened Bandra restaurant AmmaKai has sparked a heated debate on social media after long queues of people who appeared well-off and reportedly live in Rs 2 to 3 crore apartments were seen forming as early as 7 am.

Hundreds Queue Up For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai As Early As 7am. Photo: X
Hundreds Queue Up For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai As Early As 7am. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 27, 2026 16:28:41 IST

A free breakfast announcement at Shilpa Shetty’s newly opened Bandra restaurant AmmaKai has sparked a heated debate on social media after long queues were seen forming as early as 7 am. 

Videos and photos of the crowd, many of whom appeared well-off and reportedly live in Rs 2 to 3 crore apartments, have gone viral, triggering sharp reactions online. While some praised the initiative, others questioned the mindset behind affluent residents lining up for free food, with netizens remarking, “Anything free turns millionaires into beggars.”



Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant Announces Free Breakfast 

AmmaKai, a newly opened restaurant by Shilpa Shetty in Bandra, announced a free breakfast offer on a first-come, first-served basis. The response was overwhelming, with people lining up as early as 7 am, nearly two hours before the restaurant opened, and queues stretching for long distances, all to get a free plate of breakfast. 

Social Media Reaction 

One user wrote, “–3 crore ke flats mein rehne wale log agar ek plate free khane ke liye apni self-respect side mein rakh dete hain, toh problem government freebies se zyada gehri hai. Demand hogi tabhi supply hogi, aur hum khud queue bana ke prove kar dete hain ki freebies ka culture kyun thrive karta hai.”

Second user commented, “Exactly we are equally responsible for the mess..govt to hai he par log bhi.”

Another user wrote, “Yeah just got to know about it,but today even college going kids have good pocket money..problem is mindset…free ka mile loot lo.”

About Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant 

The reference appears to be to Ammakai by Bastian, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty. The outlet specialises in Mangalorean cuisine and operates from the former location of the original Bastian restaurant in Bandra.

It is positioned as a premium, upscale dining destination, offering a luxury rooftop experience on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar. Known for its sweeping city views and lively ambience, the restaurant serves a mix of Asian, Californian and European cuisines.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Tags: ammakai shilpa shettyRaj Kundrashilpa shettyshilpa shetty bandra restaurantShilpa Shetty restaurant

