Watch: Hundreds Queue Up For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai As Early As 7am In Posh Mumbai Locality, Internet Says, ‘Anything Free Turns Millionaires Into Beggars’

A free breakfast announcement at Shilpa Shetty’s newly opened Bandra restaurant AmmaKai has sparked a heated debate on social media after long queues were seen forming as early as 7 am.

Videos and photos of the crowd, many of whom appeared well-off and reportedly live in Rs 2 to 3 crore apartments, have gone viral, triggering sharp reactions online. While some praised the initiative, others questioned the mindset behind affluent residents lining up for free food, with netizens remarking, “Anything free turns millionaires into beggars.”

AmmaKai,a newly launched restaurant by Shilpa Shetty in Bandra announced free breakfast for anyone and everyone with first come first serve basis and this is how the people responded like absolute beggars,standing in que since 7.00 A.M in the morning,2 hours before the… pic.twitter.com/AAz8iqdcFU You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure — DG (@RetardedHurt) January 27, 2026







Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant Announces Free Breakfast

AmmaKai, a newly opened restaurant by Shilpa Shetty in Bandra, announced a free breakfast offer on a first-come, first-served basis. The response was overwhelming, with people lining up as early as 7 am, nearly two hours before the restaurant opened, and queues stretching for long distances, all to get a free plate of breakfast.

Social Media Reaction

One user wrote, “–3 crore ke flats mein rehne wale log agar ek plate free khane ke liye apni self-respect side mein rakh dete hain, toh problem government freebies se zyada gehri hai. Demand hogi tabhi supply hogi, aur hum khud queue bana ke prove kar dete hain ki freebies ka culture kyun thrive karta hai.”

Second user commented, “Exactly we are equally responsible for the mess..govt to hai he par log bhi.”

Another user wrote, “Yeah just got to know about it,but today even college going kids have good pocket money..problem is mindset…free ka mile loot lo.”

About Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant

The reference appears to be to Ammakai by Bastian, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty. The outlet specialises in Mangalorean cuisine and operates from the former location of the original Bastian restaurant in Bandra.

It is positioned as a premium, upscale dining destination, offering a luxury rooftop experience on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar. Known for its sweeping city views and lively ambience, the restaurant serves a mix of Asian, Californian and European cuisines.

Also Read: Kavya Gowda ATTACKED: Who Is She? Kannada Actress’ Latest News, Husband & All Details Inside