LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement Abhishek Sharma ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 trailer shows Luffy, Zoro & the Straw Hats facing danger in the Grand Line. Premieres March 10.

Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Danger, Dreams, and Epic Adventures! (Photo: X/Netflix)
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Danger, Dreams, and Epic Adventures! (Photo: X/Netflix)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 11, 2026 19:17:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

Netflix has released the final trailer for One Piece Season 2, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they venture into the legendary Grand Line. The upcoming season promises higher stakes, dangerous adversaries, and emotionally charged adventures when it premieres on March 10.

Straw Hats Set Sail into the Deadly Grand Line

The new trailer showcases Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji leaving familiar waters behind to navigate the treacherous Grand Line a place where dreams are tested and danger lurks at every turn. Their ultimate goal remains the same: to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

With the stakes higher than ever, the trailer warns fans that the journey will be far from easy. Ominous lines from Baroque Works agents, such as “You’re going to watch your friends die,” set the tone for the perilous adventures ahead.

You Might Be Interested In

Bigger Battles, Stranger Islands, and Fiercer Adversaries

Visually, Season 2 expands the world of One Piece, featuring strange islands, larger battles, and formidable new enemies. Fans can expect iconic locations like Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, and Little Garden to come alive in ways that feel both grand and immersive.

Showrunner Joe Tracz revealed, “Every place they stop in the Grand Line is going to test one of the Straw Hats in a unique way. They’re going to learn that if they’re going to fulfil their dreams, they have to have each other’s backs.”

Heartfelt Moments and New Additions

Season 2 also introduces Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover, whose appearance has already sparked emotional reactions from fans. Social media buzz highlights the emotional depth of the upcoming season, with viewers praising the live-action adaptation for bringing the beloved characters to life.

A Global Phenomenon Returns

Following a record-breaking first season that topped charts in 75 countries and amassed nearly 100 million views, expectations for Season 2 are sky-high. Creator Eiichiro Oda encouraged fans to embrace the live-action adaptation as a unique, immersive experience, promising that the adventure ahead will be unlike anything seen before.

Watch here:

ALSO READ: Dr Sreeleela! Pushpa 2 Actress Earns MBBS Degree After 6 Years of Juggling Movies and Medicine, Fans Call It ‘Next-Level Discipline’

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: LuffynetflixNetflix One Piece trailerOne Piece Season 2One Piece Season 2 trailerStraw Hat Pirates

RELATED News

Dr Sreeleela! Pushpa 2 Actress Earns MBBS Degree After 6 Years of Juggling Movies and Medicine, Fans Call It ‘Next-Level Discipline’

After Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Can You Go To Tihar Jail Just For A Bounced Cheque? Here’s How The Rajpal Yadav Case Explains RBI Rules For Defaulters

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

LATEST NEWS

Annie Leibovitz Receives Lifetime Achievement Award, Set to Begin New Creative Chapter in India

Who is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Being Trolled Over His Engagement With Cousin Zoeia Karim

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge
Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge
Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge
Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

QUICK LINKS