Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Here’s How To Enjoy Jenna Ortega’s Show, Check Release Time, Episode Count, Cast Details

The first episode of season two has finally arrived on Netflix on the 3rd of September 2025. After all the excitement and suspense of the first half had the fans biting their nails, the final four episodes ought to uphold those mysteries and dark themes initially introduced early in the Season.

The story flows right after the tension-filled cliffhanger, with Wednesday Addams recovering from her brushes with Hyde and now facing new supernatural threats. With the first half of the season to much critical acclaim for slightly more intense horror and a more complicated story, Part 2 will bring this season to a memorable conclusion, covering a much-rich history of the Addams family and delving deeper into Wednesday’s psychic abilities.

Release Details And Episode Breakdown

The “Wednesday” Season 2- Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix. This split season pattern has caused considerable discussion among fans but has also created a huge build-up of massive anticipation for the concluding part.

The new episodes continue Wednesday’s odyssey to unlock the unfolding mysteries at Nevermore Academy, deal with a new stalker, and navigate her intricate relationships with family and friends, especially with Enid Sinclair. The show creators promised Wednesday would have a “darker and more complex” arc this season, and shocking revelations are yet to be unveiled in the final episodes.

Full Cast And New Character Additions

Returning beloved are main cast Jenna Ortega as titular Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair. Part 2 also stars the heavily hyped debut of Lady Gaga, who guest stars as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious new teacher at Nevermore Academy.

This season’s new cast member of importance is Barry Dort, a principal, played by Steve Buscemi. Other additions are Isadora Capri, the new music teacher, played by Billie Piper. Both are essential in new mysteries and every twist in the plot.

As usual, the supporting cast continues to praise performances, notably Jenna Ortega in the heart and soul of this show, small for the most part, but gargantuan.

