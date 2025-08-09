LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

Rupert Grint reunites with Ed Sheeran in the hilarious, surreal sequel to “Lego House” for the new track A Little More. Playing a reformed superfan haunted by Sheeran’s face everywhere he goes, Grint delivers comedy, nostalgia, and charm alongside Nathalie Emmanuel in this quirky music video.

Rupert’s spooky, funny Ed Sheeran reunion.
Rupert’s spooky, funny Ed Sheeran reunion.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 9, 2025 09:51:19 IST

Rupert Grint has returned to the realm of the music video and what a triumph and surrealistic one at that in this newest music video release by Ed Sheeran which stars the young man himself- Rupert Grint in its latest release titled, A little more.

And fourteen years after their legendary collaboration on the video of the song, Grint returns to his role of being the most die-hard, and a little mental, Ed Sheeran fan in the world. The new video is a humorous follow up on the original production and starts where Grint’s character finds himself just upon his release from prison. 

But he is no longer obsessed, the obsession has turned into a, but very amusing, hallucination. He goes to the therapy sessions, an emotional wedding, and pretty much everywhere throughout the film, there is a face of Ed Sheeran, that peaks out staring at him in the most inopportune and absurd ways possible. It is a nostalgic and insane delight to fans and fans can watch this reunion seamlessly as it continues to maintain a balance of funny, heartful and a bit of ridiculous at times.

A Sequel to the “Lego House” Obsession

The music video of the song A Little More does an excellent job of continuing the tradition of its predecessor. In the reference video “Lego House”, Grint portrayed an obsessive fan who happened to crash one of his concerts and disguise as Sheeran. His character now is a man trying to recreate his life after being jailed because of his crimes.

The plot of the video follows him through the process of recovery, introduction to a new love interest (Nathalie Emmanuel), and an attempt to move on. However, a ghost of his past follows him literally, as the face of Ed Sheeran can be seen on his therapist, on his bride, etc. Those post-credits scene of Sheeran waltzing about in a wedding gown also cements the video as a self-consciously fun mockery of their old-school onscreen relationship.

Grint’s Post-Potter Versatility

More so than this much-hyped reunion, the career of Rupert Grint has proven to be a somewhat diverse and solid trajectory since the end of Harry Potter series ended. He has left the role of adored Ron Weasley and entered into other various projects in other mediums. Grint has displayed his acting abilities through cinema versions including psychological horror Knock at the Cabin and war action Into the White.

Television He has starred in (and executive-produced) the crime-comedy series Snatch and won rave reviews following his performance in the Apple TV+ horror series Servant. The given music video rekindles memory about the comics sense of Grint and his readiness to become a part of eccentric and memorable characters, which reveals another great aspect of his ability to be an actor of impressive versatility.

Also Read: Teyana Taylor’s Shocking Vocal Cord Surgery Threatens Her Album Launch, ‘This moment hurts’

Tags: Ed Sheeranmusic video 2025Rupert Grint

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?
What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?
What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?
What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?