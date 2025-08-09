What Brings Rupert Grint Into A Spooky, Funny Twist In Ed Sheeran’s Latest Music Video?

Rupert Grint has returned to the realm of the music video and what a triumph and surrealistic one at that in this newest music video release by Ed Sheeran which stars the young man himself- Rupert Grint in its latest release titled, A little more.

And fourteen years after their legendary collaboration on the video of the song, Grint returns to his role of being the most die-hard, and a little mental, Ed Sheeran fan in the world. The new video is a humorous follow up on the original production and starts where Grint’s character finds himself just upon his release from prison.

But he is no longer obsessed, the obsession has turned into a, but very amusing, hallucination. He goes to the therapy sessions, an emotional wedding, and pretty much everywhere throughout the film, there is a face of Ed Sheeran, that peaks out staring at him in the most inopportune and absurd ways possible. It is a nostalgic and insane delight to fans and fans can watch this reunion seamlessly as it continues to maintain a balance of funny, heartful and a bit of ridiculous at times.

A Sequel to the “Lego House” Obsession

The music video of the song A Little More does an excellent job of continuing the tradition of its predecessor. In the reference video “Lego House”, Grint portrayed an obsessive fan who happened to crash one of his concerts and disguise as Sheeran. His character now is a man trying to recreate his life after being jailed because of his crimes.

The plot of the video follows him through the process of recovery, introduction to a new love interest (Nathalie Emmanuel), and an attempt to move on. However, a ghost of his past follows him literally, as the face of Ed Sheeran can be seen on his therapist, on his bride, etc. Those post-credits scene of Sheeran waltzing about in a wedding gown also cements the video as a self-consciously fun mockery of their old-school onscreen relationship.

Grint’s Post-Potter Versatility

More so than this much-hyped reunion, the career of Rupert Grint has proven to be a somewhat diverse and solid trajectory since the end of Harry Potter series ended. He has left the role of adored Ron Weasley and entered into other various projects in other mediums. Grint has displayed his acting abilities through cinema versions including psychological horror Knock at the Cabin and war action Into the White.

Television He has starred in (and executive-produced) the crime-comedy series Snatch and won rave reviews following his performance in the Apple TV+ horror series Servant. The given music video rekindles memory about the comics sense of Grint and his readiness to become a part of eccentric and memorable characters, which reveals another great aspect of his ability to be an actor of impressive versatility.

