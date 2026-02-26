What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

The traditional Kodava wedding, known as the Mangala, is a vibrant celebration of culture originating from the mist-covered hills of Coorg (Kodagu).

Unlike conventional Hindu ceremonies, these weddings are unique because they do not require a priest or a sacred fire; instead, they are officiated by elders and centered around ancestral blessings.

In the envisioned union of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, this heritage takes center stage, blending the rugged elegance of Kodagu rituals with the high-profile glamour of Indian cinema. The ceremony is less about religious rites and more about honoring the lineage, making it a deeply personal and grounded affair.

Ritualistic Kodava Attire and Heritage

A defining element of this ceremony is the distinct sartorial elegance that Rashmika would embody. The Kodava saree, or Kodagu Bale, is draped with the pleats at the back and the decorative end (pallu) tucked over the right shoulder.

This style was historically designed to allow women to move freely while working in coffee plantations. When integrated into a high-profile marriage like this, it showcases a sophisticated blend of functionality and grace.

For the groom, the traditional Kupya (a black long-sleeved wrap-around tunic) secured with a maroon gold-embroidered chele (sash) and a peeche kathi (traditional dagger) represents the martial history of the Coorgi people, grounding the modern celebrity couple in centuries-old warrior traditions.

Ceremonial Gannu-Kanda and Community Feasts

The heart of the wedding lies in the Coorg wedding rituals, such as the Baale Birud, where a family member cuts through banana stems with a sword to symbolize the overcoming of obstacles.

In the context of a Mandanna-Deverakonda celebration, this act serves as a powerful testament to their shared journey. This is followed by the Gannu-Kanda, where the bride pays respects to her elders, and the legendary Kanni Pooje.

No Kodava wedding is complete without the Ganga Pooje, where the bride carries water from a well, proving her patience and strength. The celebration culminates in a grand feast featuring Pandi curry (pork) and Kadambuttu (rice balls), marking a communal bond that transcends the silver screen.

