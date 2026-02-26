LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

A traditional Kodava Mangala wedding from Kodagu blends ancestral blessings, warrior heritage, and community feasts. Envisioning Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in this setting highlights rituals without priests, iconic attire, sword ceremonies, and rich Coorg cuisine.

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Vision Rooted in Kodava Mangala Traditions
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Vision Rooted in Kodava Mangala Traditions

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:25:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

The traditional Kodava wedding, known as the Mangala, is a vibrant celebration of culture originating from the mist-covered hills of Coorg (Kodagu).

Unlike conventional Hindu ceremonies, these weddings are unique because they do not require a priest or a sacred fire; instead, they are officiated by elders and centered around ancestral blessings.

In the envisioned union of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, this heritage takes center stage, blending the rugged elegance of Kodagu rituals with the high-profile glamour of Indian cinema. The ceremony is less about religious rites and more about honoring the lineage, making it a deeply personal and grounded affair.

You Might Be Interested In

Ritualistic Kodava Attire and Heritage

A defining element of this ceremony is the distinct sartorial elegance that Rashmika would embody. The Kodava saree, or Kodagu Bale, is draped with the pleats at the back and the decorative end (pallu) tucked over the right shoulder.

This style was historically designed to allow women to move freely while working in coffee plantations. When integrated into a high-profile marriage like this, it showcases a sophisticated blend of functionality and grace.

For the groom, the traditional Kupya (a black long-sleeved wrap-around tunic) secured with a maroon gold-embroidered chele (sash) and a peeche kathi (traditional dagger) represents the martial history of the Coorgi people, grounding the modern celebrity couple in centuries-old warrior traditions.

Ceremonial Gannu-Kanda and Community Feasts

The heart of the wedding lies in the Coorg wedding rituals, such as the Baale Birud, where a family member cuts through banana stems with a sword to symbolize the overcoming of obstacles.

In the context of a Mandanna-Deverakonda celebration, this act serves as a powerful testament to their shared journey. This is followed by the Gannu-Kanda, where the bride pays respects to her elders, and the legendary Kanni Pooje.

No Kodava wedding is complete without the Ganga Pooje, where the bride carries water from a well, proving her patience and strength. The celebration culminates in a grand feast featuring Pandi curry (pork) and Kadambuttu (rice balls), marking a communal bond that transcends the silver screen.

Also Read: VIROSH Goes Official! Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveraonda Get Married As Per Telugu Rituals In Dreamy Ceremony At Udaipur Resort

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kodagu traditionsKodava weddingMangala ceremonyRashmika Mandanna weddingVijay Deverakonda marriage

RELATED News

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

TV Stars Turn Bollywood Divas: Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha Make Big Screen Debut With ‘The Kerala Story 2’ – Net Worth, Career & Education Revealed

VIROSH Goes Official! Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveraonda Get Married As Per Telugu Rituals In Dreamy Ceremony At Udaipur Resort

ED Names Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Chargesheet; Big Revelations Loom In High-Profile Twist

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

LATEST NEWS

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony
What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony
What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony
What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

QUICK LINKS