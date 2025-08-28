Amaal Mallik Opens Up About What Sleep Apnea Is On Bigg Boss 19, Is The Cost Of Treatment Worth It?

In the middle of all the chaos and madness on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik hit pause to share something really personal, his battle with sleep apnea. This isn’t just about loud and continuous snoring; it’s something way more serious that most people don’t even realize they might have.

Amaal’s Fight Against Sleep Apnea

After dealing with stubborn sinus issues and bronchitis, Amaal started noticing some really weird things happening to him while has asleep. His mom caught it first, she saw him literally stop breathing for almost 20 seconds every 15 minutes. After getting checked he was told that he has sleep apnea. It’s sometimes shocking how something so dangerous can go unnoticed for so long. Amaal’s story is a reminder to pay attention, listen to your body, and trust the people who are trying to help you come over something like this.

Why Amaal Mallik Chooses CPAP

Sleep apnea is basically when your breathing keeps stopping and starting while you’re asleep and you don’t even realise it instantly. It’s not just about snoring loud, sometimes your airway gets blocked or your brain forgets to tell you to breathe properly. The worst part is waking up the next day with all kinds of issues and not even knowing why.

Understanding the Price and Value of CPAP Therapy

Amaal Mallik uses a CPAP machine to sleep better and it’s been a lifesaver for him. It’s this simple-looking device that blows a steady stream of air into your nose or mouth while you sleep. That’s it. But that little push of air keeps your breathing on track through the night. No gasping, no waking up confused or wondering the next day why you’re so tired.

A CPAP machine in India can cost anywhere between ₹30,000 to ₹70,000. Definitely not pocket change. But when you’re waking up every morning feeling like you haven’t slept at all? When your body’s screaming for energy and you don’t even know why? It makes it worth every rupee.

