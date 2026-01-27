LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion donald trump Grok asylum automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi sparked debate after claiming there is “no casting couch” in the film industry.

Chinmayi Sripada and Chiranjeevi (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Chinmayi Sripada and Chiranjeevi (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 27, 2026 19:34:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

At his latest event in Hyderabad on January 25, veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi stirred up controversy with his comment that there’s “no such thing as casting couch” in the industry.

You Might Be Interested In

Chinmayi Sripada takes shots at Chiranjeevi

Singer Chinmayi Sripada didn’t let that slide, she jumped on X and posted a detailed response.

Chinmayi didn’t mince words. She said the casting couch is everywhere, and women lose out on roles if they don’t give “full commitment”, which, in the film world, has a very different meaning.

You Might Be Interested In

She also pointed out that Chiranjeevi comes from a different time. Back then, he and his female co-stars were friends, sometimes even like family. There was mutual respect, and they all worked with legendary figures. In her view, things have changed.

When Chiranjeevi said the Telugu film industry is a “mirror” that reflects “who you are,” Chinmayi pushed back. She argued that these days, women from around the world often highly educated, with broader perspectives want to join the industry. That doesn’t mean the industry simply reflects their character or choices.

Chinmayi also opened up about her own experience. She said, “I didn’t get molested by Vairamuthu because I was asking for it. I was barely out of my teens, and I looked up to him as a mentor and a legendary lyricist. I never thought of him as a threat, and my mother was in the same building. He molested me anyway.”

Back in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, Chinmayi called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her during a concert in Switzerland in 2005.

After she publicly supported other women, naming Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union, she was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union.

What did Chiranjeevi say about casting couch? 

At the Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu event, Chiranjeevi, now 70, pushed back against talk of a casting couch in the Telugu film industry.

“There’s no such thing as a casting couch here,” he said. “It really comes down to how you carry yourself. If you’re confident and act professionally, people treat you the same way. Don’t let doubts or insecurities get in your head.”

He went on, “This industry is like a mirror. You get back exactly what you put in. If you’re thinking of joining, come with real determination courage, resolve, and hard work matter most. This is a good industry. Anyone can do well, whether you’re a girl or a boy.”

Chiranjeevi said kids, boys and girls should get every chance to succeed in film. “If someone says they didn’t make it, or that the people here are negative, or they had a bad experience, honestly, I think that’s on them. If you’re strict about your boundaries and serious about your work, nobody tries to take advantage of you.”

Chiranjeevi’s most recent film, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, hit theatres on January 12, 2026. The cast also includes Nayanthara and Venkatesh Daggubati.

MUST READ: Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 7:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Casting CouchChinmayi Sripadachiranjeevilatest celebrity news

RELATED News

Kannada TV Star Kavya Gowda Alleges Rape Threats Amid Family Feud As Husband Somshekar Undergoes Treatment After Being Stabbed By A Close Relative

Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

Is The India-EU Trade Deal Bad News For Trump’s ‘America First’ Strategy? Here’s What The New Pact Means For The US

Watch: Hundreds Queue Up For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai As Early As 7am In Posh Mumbai Locality, Internet Says, ‘Anything Free Turns Millionaires Into Beggars’

LATEST NEWS

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

Who Will Succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Here Are Three Likely Candidates To Replace The Supreme Leader As Reports Of Him Hiding In The Bunker Emerge

No Instagram, Snapchat For Children Under-16? After Andhra Pradesh, Goa Also Plans Social Media Ban As Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Risks

Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral

iQOO Confirms iQOO 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 And Massive 7,600mAh Battery — Check India Launch Date And Specs

‘Violation Of Propriety’: Uma Bharti Questions UP Government’s Notice To Religious Leader On Shankaracharya Title

China Jumps In On US-Canada Spat, Says ‘Not Against Any Third Party’ Amid Trump’s 100% Tariff Threats On Ottawa

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

Republic Day Outrage In Bihar: School Teacher Arrested For Prompting Students To Chant ‘Long Live Jinnah’ During Flag Hoisting, Video Goes Viral

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’
What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’
What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’
What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

QUICK LINKS