Home > Entertainment > Cardi B's Viral Courtroom Moment! But What's The Real Story?

Cardi B’s courtroom response to a wig question went viral, but the trial itself is serious. Former security guard Emani Ellis is suing her for alleged assault during a 2018 clinic visit.

Cardi B Faces Assault Accusations from Emani Ellis (Photo: Instagram)
Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: August 28, 2025 14:18:08 IST

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably seen the viral clip of Cardi B getting asked random questions in court and honestly, it’s equal parts funny and equal parts shocking.

Cardi B’s Wig Moment Goes Viral

During a civil trial, the lawyer straight-up asked Cardi which hairstyle was real, since she showed up with different looks on back-to-back days. Her response? A classic eye roll followed by a laugh, and then she confirmed both were wigs. Simple. Perfect. Iconic.

But here’s the thing, as funny as that wig question was, the whole situation is way more serious than just hairstyles.

Cardi B Faces Assault Accusations from Emani Ellis

Belcalis Almanzar popularly known as Cardi B, is currently facing assault and battery charges. Emani Ellis, filed the lawsuit. She used to work as a security guard at a Beverly Hills obstetrics and gynecology clinic. Ellis claims Cardi assaulted her during a visit in 2018, back when Cardi was pregnant with her first child but hadn’t made the news public yet.

Ron Rosen Criticized for Off-Topic Questions in Cardi B Trial

The courtroom has had its share of odd moments beyond the wigs. The defense lawyer, Ron Rosen, didn’t stop there and he even asked Cardi if she was affiliated with a gang and questioned her about her nails, having her show them off in court. Cardi, ever unbothered, explained her nails were fake and round-shaped, handling all the weird questions with her usual confidence and humor.

The judge eventually had to step in a few times to keep the lawyer focused, because Rosen was talking about the things that were not relevant with the case.

The viral clips remind us that even in stressful situations, Cardi B’s is to shine through. She keeps it real and doesn’t let the strange courtroom questions get to her. Beyond the headlines and the legal drama, she’s just a person who  is relatable, funny, and unshakable.

