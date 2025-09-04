LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Was Kiku Sharda's Salary Per Episode Before He Quit Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show? Find Out Here

What Was Kiku Sharda’s Salary Per Episode Before He Quit Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show? Find Out Here

Kiku Sharda is stepping away from The Great Indian Kapil Show to join the reality series Rise & Fall, streaming on Amazon MX Player from September 6. His break isn’t linked to the viral spat with Krushna Abhishek on set, but due to filming commitments for the Ashneer Grover–hosted show.

Kiku Sharda (Pic Credit: Sony/Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 12:52:23 IST

Kiku Sharda is stepping away from The Great Indian Kapil Show for now. Word is, he won’t be showing up on the Netflix series in the immediate future.

That timing’s raised a few eyebrows, especially since a video just did the rounds online. Kiku and Krushna Abhishek were locked in a heated argument on set. People figured maybe the spat was why Kiku decided to walk.

Why did Kiku Sharda quit Kapil Sharma’s show? 

So, what’s really going on? Turns out, Kiku’s not quitting because of drama. He’s shifting gears to focus on another project—a reality series called Rise & Fall, which is kicking off on September 6 and will stream on Amazon MX Player.

According to sources close to production, Kiku’s had to hit pause on Kapil’s show while he’s tied up filming for Rise & Fall. The new show, hosted by Ashneer Grover, has a format pretty similar to Bigg Boss.

As for that viral video, on August 26, footage popped up showing Kiku and Krushna in the middle of a tense exchange while rehearsing for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

In the video, Kiku can be seen asking, “Timepass kar raha hu?” Krushna didn’t take it well, firing back that Kiku could finish his part and he’d just leave. Things got heated but ended on a somewhat respectful note, with Krushna saying, “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.”

Kiku Sharda’s Salary Per Episode

According to DNA, Kapil Sharma’s paycheck for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is ₹5 crore for each episode.

Five episodes in, and that’s a jaw-dropping ₹25 crore in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover’s fee was pegged at ₹50 lakh per episode. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda weren’t left out either.

Krushna got about ₹10 lakh per episode, with Kiku just a bit behind at ₹7 lakh. And Archana Puran Singh? She reportedly took home ₹10 lakh per show. 

QUICK LINKS