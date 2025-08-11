LIVE TV
What's Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What's Coming To Your Vanity

Indian celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Nayanthara are transforming the beauty industry with skincare and makeup brands tailored for Indian skin, climate, and lifestyles. These aren't just celeb labels they’re inclusive, science-backed, and purpose-driven.

Indian celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Nayanthara are transforming the beauty industry with skincare and makeup brands
Indian celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Nayanthara are transforming the beauty industry with skincare and makeup brands

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 09:48:52 IST

Over the last few years, Indian celebrities have stopped just being the face of beauty brands and started becoming the minds behind them. From actors to fashion icons, they’re launching their own skincare and makeup lines, not as vanity projects, but as genuine businesses with purpose.

Celebs Creating Beauty Brands That Truly Understand Indian Skin

These brands are inclusive, conscious, and tailored to real Indian skin, climate, and lifestyles. It’s not just star power anymore, it’s strategy, science, and style.

Katrina Kaif, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon & Nayanthara Are Creating Beauty Brands That Truly Understand Indian Skin

Take Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, for example. Her newest drop, the Hydra Cloud Cushion Foundation, is all about that natural, hydrated glow. It comes in 12 shades, is lightweight, and offers buildable coverage, basically, your skin but better. It’s priced at ₹1,599 and made for daily wear in Indian weather.

Then there’s LoveChild by Masaba Gupta, which just launched the Crystal Crush Eyeliner. Available in five vibrant, jewel-toned shades like emerald and sapphire, these glossy gel eyeliners are waterproof, smudge-proof, and scream personality. At ₹600, they’re a bold pop of color that doesn’t break the bank.

Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen is all about serious skincare. The brand’s latest release is the Double Shot Radiance Lift Serum, a bi-phase formula packed with brightening ingredients and collagen boosters. It’s designed to smooth and glow up your skin, all for around ₹552.

And finally, Nayanthara’s 9Skin is giving self-care a luxurious touch with the Skintillate Booster Oil. Infused with nourishing oils and Ayurvedic extracts, it hydrates and revives tired skin for that lit-from-within glow. It’s priced at ₹999 and feels like a spa in a bottle.

These celebrity-led brands are setting new standards in the Indian beauty space, not just following trends, but creating them.

