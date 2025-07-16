When Are Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Getting Married? From Falling Out With Justin Bieber To Lupus Diagnosis, A Look At Singer’s Highs And Lows

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are fully immersed in planning their wedding. According to recent reports, they’ve locked in a venue in California and set their sights on a September date.

Invitations have already gone out to their closest friends and family—Taylor Swift’s name is said to be on the guest list.

The event, set for September, is shaping up to be an intimate yet star-studded affair. Most of the guests are friends and family, but many of them are big names in the industry.

When are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco getting married?

It is not exactly known where the two might get married. Also, the date is yet to be confirmed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly received their invitations, along with Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars and several of Benny’s collaborators from the music world.

A source told the Daily Mail that the celebration will take place over two days in Montecito, with guests encouraged to pack overnight bags and stay for the weekend. The timing works well for the couple, especially since Selena’s schedule picks up again in the fall and winter.

Benny Blanco, for his part, has been open about wanting to start a family. On The Howard Stern Show, he mentioned that becoming a father is one of his goals, saying he’s always enjoyed being around kids and regularly talks about the idea of having children with Selena.

The two got engaged in December 2024.

Who Are The Former Lovers Of Selena Gomez?

Nick Jonas (2008–2010)

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas dated for a short time during their Disney Channel years. She even appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ “Burnin’ Up” music video. By early 2010, their relationship had ended. Selena later described it as nothing more than “puppy love.”

Taylor Lautner (2009)

While filming in Vancouver, Gomez and Taylor Lautner had a brief relationship. The media attention around them was overwhelming, and the two eventually went their separate ways.

Justin Bieber (2010–2018, on-again/off-again)

Selena’s relationship with Justin Bieber was one of her most high-profile. They started dating in late 2010 and were on and off until March 2018. Both have since acknowledged the relationship’s emotional intensity.

Orlando Bloom (2014, rumoured)

After breaking up with Bieber, Selena was linked to Orlando Bloom. Neither confirmed the rumors, but they were seen together in 2014 and again in 2016.

Zedd (early 2015)

Gomez worked with DJ Zedd on “I Want You to Know” and the two dated briefly. Both have said that while the romance was short-lived, it was meaningful.

Charlie Puth (2016)

Selena and Charlie Puth had a short but impactful relationship after collaborating on “We Don’t Talk Anymore.”

Samuel Krost (late 2015–early 2016)

Selena was briefly linked to Samuel Krost. He later spoke positively about her, but their relationship did not last long.

The Weeknd (January–October 2017)

Gomez dated Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, for about ten months. They made their relationship public at the Met Gala before breaking up later that year.

Drew Taggart (late 2022)

In late 2022, Selena was rumoured to be seeing Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. She confirmed in early 2023 that she was single.

Zayn Malik (early 2023)

Selena was spotted with Zayn Malik in New York in early 2023, but whatever was happening ended not long after.

Selena Gomez In 2017 Revealed About Lifesaving Kidney Transplant to Bring Awareness To Lupus

Selena Gomez in 2017 shared on Instagram that she underwent a kidney transplant back in June because of her lupus. The kidney came from Francia Raisa—her close friend and fellow actress. In Selena’s words, “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

If you remember, back in August 2016, Selena called off the rest of her tour after her lupus led to more anxiety and depression. She explained in her new post, “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.” She also mentioned she’s looking forward to sharing more about her experience over the past several months.

What exactly is lupus?

It’s an autoimmune disease. Basically, your immune system gets confused and attacks your own body, causing inflammation. There’s more than one type, but the most common is systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. SLE can mess with your kidneys—the organs that clean your blood and get rid of waste.

When lupus hits the kidneys, it’s called lupus nephritis. This usually shows up in the first five years after getting lupus. It’s one of the worst complications—if your kidneys take too much damage, you might need dialysis or, like Selena, a transplant. Some of the symptoms? Swelling in your legs and feet, high blood pressure, blood or dark colour in your urine, having to pee more at night, and pain in your side.

There’s no cure for lupus nephritis. Treatment is all about keeping things under control to prevent lasting kidney damage. If it gets bad enough, only a transplant will do. Every year, between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans need a kidney transplant.