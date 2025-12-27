LIVE TV
When Is Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Releasing? War Drama Teaser to Drop Today on Actor's 60th Birthday- Details Inside

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? War Drama Teaser to Drop Today on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today, and the superstar has a special surprise lined up for fans. On the actor’s 60th birthday, the teaser of his upcoming highly anticipated war drama, Battle of Glawan, is scheduled to drop, instantly grabbing attention across social media. Battle of Galwan is targeting a major theatrical release on April 17, 2026. Although an EID release was widely anticipated, reports indicate that the makers are now exploring an open window between March and June to secure a grand solo release.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 27, 2025 15:34:31 IST

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? War Drama Teaser to Drop Today on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today, and the superstar has a special surprise lined up for fans. On the actor’s 60th birthday, the teaser of his upcoming highly anticipated war drama, Battle of Glawan, is scheduled to drop, instantly grabbing attention across social media. 

The film has already created strong buzz, and the teaser release is expected to offer the first intense glimpse of Salman Khan in a powerful new avatar, along with key details about the Battle of Glawan release date. 

When Battle of Galwan Teaser Releasing? 

According to sources associated with the production, the official teaser is likely to be unveiled on December 27, sometime between 2 pm and 4 pm. The glimpse of Salman Khan is expected to highlight massive scale, shot against the stark and challenging landscapes of Ladakh and Leh. 

Fans are particularly excited to watch Salman Khan in a raw and intense avatar, as the upcoming film is expected to present the Sultan actor in a more grounded, gritty role, highlighting emotional depth and physical intensity. 

Battle of Galwan Release Date

Battle of Galwan is targeting a major theatrical release on April 17, 2026. Although an EID release was widely anticipated, reports indicate that the makers are now exploring an open window between March and June to secure a grand solo release. 

Salman Khan-led Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, a patriotic drama inspired by the real-life valour displayed during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which took place during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Salman Khan will portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. 

Alia Bhatt’s Alpa Postponed

The release of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been postponed for the second time. The update was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram on Saturday, December 27. 

In the post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN. YRF TO DECIDE ON NEW DATE. Aditya Chopra steps aside for Salman Khan, moving Alpha from its earlier announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with Battle of Galwan. YRK had locked 17 April 2026 for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.” 




The action thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, marks Yash Raj Films’ first female-led project in its popular spy universe. According to the reports, the makers decided to push the release to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS