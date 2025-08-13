When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’

Sridevi was born on 13 August 1963 in Chennai (then Madras), Meenampatti suburb, Tamil Nadu. She started acting as a little one, starring in Kandhan Karunai (1967) when she was 4 years old & also as a young adult artist in Thunaivan (1969). Her stunning performance earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for the Movie Poompatta (1971) in the Malayalam language.

Sridevi’s Journey In Cinema

Her first adult role was in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976) for role of 13 yr old as Rajinikanth’s stepmother.

Sridevi’s Bollywood debut was in Solva Sawan (1979); however, she made her impact in Bollywood with Himmatwala (1983), which made her a homegrown legend. She went on to rule Indian cinema through the 1980s and early 1990s in films like Nagina, Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Sadma, and Khuda Gawah. She was the best-paid actress of her time and a unique star across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

She took a hiatus and returned with a spectacular effect in English Vinglish (2012) that received critical acclaim as well as box-office success.

Her awards matched them. She won several Filmfare Awards for different language films, which include a posthumous National Film Award with Mom, and in 2013, the Padma Shri was awarded to her, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. The same year (2013), CNN-IBN polling named her India’s greatest actress in 100 years.

Her last role was in Mom (2017), where she also played a scorching role. Sadly enough, she died in February 2018 when she accidentally drowned in Dubai.

When Sridevi spoke about her next life

Several years back, in an interview, Sridevi had even told how she would be doing it all over again in her next life. Sridevi had given the reply, when asked, mentioning that the superstar will want to be an actor even in her next rebirth. “Koi change usme nahi hai. 100 percent.”

Sridevi’s Legacy Still Alive

Her fame continues to live on to this day with her two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor, who are now actors in the film industry, keeping her movie legacy going. She worked in Paramount films with her prolific co-star being Rajinikanth, with whom she starred in an estimated 19 movies. Through the media reports, he used to love her so much that even at one point, he considered proposing to her, but was rudely interrupted by a power outage. It is a legend of film, but neither of them ever verified it. Boney Kapoor, her husband, continues to send her emotional memoirs year after another.