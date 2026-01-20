When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

The release of Thalapathy Vijay’s most-anticipated and reportedly final film, Jana Nayagan, remains uncertain after the Madras High Court on Tuesday (January 20, 2026) reserved its verdict on a writ appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a single judge’s order directing it to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the movie.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions LLP, was originally slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026. The political action thriller was also set for a box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi.

However, its theatrical release was abruptly halted after the CBFC delayed the certification process, prompting the producers to approach the Madras High Court.

CBFC’s appeal

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan heard arguments from both sides during a nearly three-hour-long hearing before reserving its orders. The court was hearing the CBFC’s appeal against a single bench ruling that had directed the certification body to grant a U/A certificate to the Vijay-starrer.

Appearing for the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan raised two main objections. He argued that the board had not been given adequate opportunity to file a counter affidavit. He also pointed out that a communication dated January 6, which sought a review of the film’s certification, was not challenged by the producers.

On the other hand, senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions LLP and assisted by Vijayan Subramanian, contended that the CBFC chairman had already communicated the decision to grant a U/A certificate following the recommendation of the examining committee. He argued that the matter could not have been referred to the Revising Committee once such a decision had been conveyed.

Film fraternity reacted

Meanwhile, the controversy has also drawn reactions from the film industry. In an interview with India Today, Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara criticised the last-minute certification hurdle faced by Jana Nayagan. “What happened with Jana Nayagan just two days before release, the censor board holds the film back should not happen to any film. How do you compete with the biggest star in the country? You can’t!” she said.

Despite the high court reserving its verdict, there is currently no official update on a revised release date for Jana Nayagan. With the legal battle over its U/A certificate still unresolved, fans are left waiting to know when they will finally see Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen, possibly for the last time.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, Mamitha Raju, and others in key roles. Until the Madras High Court delivers its decision, the fate of Jana Nayagan’s theatrical release remains in limbo.

