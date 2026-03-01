LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Radikaa Sarathkumar, Tamil rural comedy-drama, family secrets, greed, treasure, streaming March 2026 on JioHotstar.

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi movie. (Photo: X)
Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi movie. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 1, 2026 21:57:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

The much-awaited Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi has begun its theatrical run with overseas premiere screenings ahead of its India release on February 27, 2026.

The film, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, was first screened in the United States on February 26, which corresponded to the early hours of February 27 in India (around 5 AM IST).

As with most major Tamil releases, early viewers have already shared their reactions on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), giving fans an initial glimpse into the audience response.

You Might Be Interested In

Thaai Kizhavi Plot: A Darkly Comic Rural Drama

Set against a rural backdrop, Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunthaayi, a lively woman who becomes paralysed. Her greedy sons, who had long awaited her death, suddenly find themselves in a frenzy to keep her alive upon discovering that she holds the key to a hidden treasure. The narrative skillfully blends satire and family drama, exploring themes of greed, obligation, and moral dilemmas.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film features a talented ensemble including Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca. Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi features music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, and editing by San Lokesh.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film also benefits from a strong technical team including production designer Ramu Thangaraj, sound designers Suren G and S Alagiakoothan, and prosthetic makeup artist Vineesh Vijayan.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

For fans eager to watch the film online, Thaai Kizhavi’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. The film is expected to stream in March 2026, making it accessible to viewers across India. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also have the chance to watch the film shortly after its digital release.

Runtime and Censor Details

The film has cleared all censor formalities with a U certificate, making it suitable for all age groups. Its runtime is 2 hours and 24 minutes, ensuring a wholesome cinematic experience for family audiences.

With its unique mix of comedy, rural setting, and moral drama, Thaai Kizhavi promises to be one of the standout Tamil releases of the year. Fans can now mark their calendars and look forward to streaming the film soon on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JioHotstarradikaa sarathkumarThaai KizhaviThaai Kizhavi movieThaai Kizhavi OTT releaseThaai Kizhavi review

RELATED News

Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

Shakira India Tour: Mumbai Awaits As ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Sensation Set For Sizzling Comeback After 19 Years, Most Expensive Ticket Price Will Shock You- Check Details

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Stuck in Dubai Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran, Manager Gives BIG Update As Flights Remain Suspended

Hollywood Stars Mark Ruffalo, Jack White And Other Democrats Condemn Donald Trump Over ‘Invading and Bombing’ Hours After US’ Strike On Iran Killing Ali Khamenei

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

US Confirms Three Troops Dead, Five Seriously Hurt As Iran Fires Drones And Missiles; ‘Major Combat Operations Continue,’ Says Central Command

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

Trump’s Warships In Danger? Iran Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Hit USS Abraham Lincoln Amid Escalation- Can Tehran Sink America’s Mighty Aircraft Carrier?

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings’ Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

China Slams Killing Of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As ‘Grave Violation’ Of UN Charter, Urges ‘Immediate Stop’ To Military Operations

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…
When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…
When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…
When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

QUICK LINKS