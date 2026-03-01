When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

The much-awaited Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi has begun its theatrical run with overseas premiere screenings ahead of its India release on February 27, 2026.

The film, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, was first screened in the United States on February 26, which corresponded to the early hours of February 27 in India (around 5 AM IST).

As with most major Tamil releases, early viewers have already shared their reactions on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), giving fans an initial glimpse into the audience response.

Thaai Kizhavi Plot: A Darkly Comic Rural Drama

Set against a rural backdrop, Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of Pavunthaayi, a lively woman who becomes paralysed. Her greedy sons, who had long awaited her death, suddenly find themselves in a frenzy to keep her alive upon discovering that she holds the key to a hidden treasure. The narrative skillfully blends satire and family drama, exploring themes of greed, obligation, and moral dilemmas.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film features a talented ensemble including Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, and Raichal Rabecca. Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi features music by Nivas K Prasanna, cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, and editing by San Lokesh.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film also benefits from a strong technical team including production designer Ramu Thangaraj, sound designers Suren G and S Alagiakoothan, and prosthetic makeup artist Vineesh Vijayan.

OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

For fans eager to watch the film online, Thaai Kizhavi’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. The film is expected to stream in March 2026, making it accessible to viewers across India. Subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also have the chance to watch the film shortly after its digital release.

Runtime and Censor Details

The film has cleared all censor formalities with a U certificate, making it suitable for all age groups. Its runtime is 2 hours and 24 minutes, ensuring a wholesome cinematic experience for family audiences.

With its unique mix of comedy, rural setting, and moral drama, Thaai Kizhavi promises to be one of the standout Tamil releases of the year. Fans can now mark their calendars and look forward to streaming the film soon on JioHotstar.

