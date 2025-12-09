LIVE TV
Where Was Prabhas In Japan When A Massive 7.6 Earthquake Hit Japan? The Raja Saab Director Confirms Baahubali Star Is Safe

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the northeast coast of Japan, raising concerns among fans about Prabhas, who recently visited the country for Baahubali: The Epic screenings. Director Maruthi Dasari later confirmed that Prabhas was safe and not in Tokyo during the earthquake. He shared the update on social media after speaking to the actor.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 9, 2025 14:31:18 IST

A strong earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck the northeast coast of Japan on Monday, December 8. Prabhas and producer Shobu Yarlagadda visited Japan recently for special screenings of Baahubali: The Epic.

As news of the earthquake and tsunami alerts spread online, fans began to worry about Prabhas and searched for updates on his safety. Maruthi Dasari, the director of The Raja Saab, confirmed that the actor is safe.

He replied to a fan on social media and said he spoke to Prabhas, who is currently not in Tokyo and remains completely safe.

Director Maruthi Confirms Prabhas’ Safety After Fan Concerns

Maruthi Dasari gave the update after a fan asked about Prabhas on social media. commenting it on X Maruthi wrote that he had spoken to “Darling” and confirmed that the actor was not in Tokyo during the earthquake. 

His message assured fans that Prabhas was fine and that there was no cause for worry. The update quickly circulated, and fans expressed relief after learning that the actor was safe. The confirmation also helped settle growing concerns about the team’s recent visit to Japan for the film’s promotional events and screenings.

The Raja Saab Trailer Shows Prabhas in a Supernatural Thriller

The trailer of The Raja Saab, released in September, shows Prabhas in a supernatural world filled with illusions and mystery. The video opens with Prabhas under hypnosis, guided by a character played by Boman Irani. He suddenly wakes up and claims he has seen a murder.

The story then moves to a haunted castle where Prabhas and his team begin an ambitious mission. Their plan becomes difficult when they face Sanjay Dutt’s powerful character, who appears as an unusual mix of exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist, creating a dark and tense setup.

The trailer highlights intense scenes where Prabhas takes on several avatars to fight supernatural challenges. He delivers a striking line saying, “I am the demon,” as he prepares for a major clash with Sanjay Dutt’s character. The visuals show moments of shifting realities, psychological twists, and powerful confrontations.

The film aims to present a large-scale fantasy drama filled with horror, mystery, and action. The trailer suggests a fierce battle between two strong forces, promising a story that blends suspense and spectacle.

New Release Date and Cast Details of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi, was originally scheduled to release worldwide on December 5, 2025. The makers have now officially shifted the release date to January 9, 2026. The film features Prabhas in the lead role, along with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

Boman Irani and Sanjay Dutt also play key roles. Thaman S composes the music, and Karthik Palani handles cinematography. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao takes care of editing, while Rajeevan manages the production design for this big-budget fantasy entertainer.

Must Read: Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:31 PM IST
Tags: Director Maruthi, Japan Earthquake, prabhas, Raja Saab Trailer

QUICK LINKS