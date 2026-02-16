LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Are The Accused In Shooting Outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu Residence? Six More Arrested From Rajasthan, Total Now 11

Who Are The Accused In Shooting Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence? Six More Arrested From Rajasthan, Total Now 11

Six more arrests have been made in the February 1 shooting outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence, raising the total to 11. IMPPA has urged the Maharashtra CM for a swift, transparent investigation and reinforced security to protect Shetty, his family, and the film fraternity.

Six More Arrested in Rohit Shetty Juhu Shooting; IMPPA Seeks Swift Government Action

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 16, 2026 14:16:41 IST

Six More Arrests in Shooting Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence

Six additional individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. According to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the accused were apprehended in Rajasthan and are being transported to Mumbai for further investigation. With these latest arrests, the total number of people held in the case has risen to 11.

The shooting, which occurred on February 1, involved assailants firing at least five rounds outside Shetty’s home. The incident has raised significant concerns within the entertainment community about safety and security for industry members.

IMPPA Urges Government Intervention

In response to the incident, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking the state government’s intervention to ensure a swift investigation and stronger security measures. The association described the event as “deeply concerning” and stated that it has caused “anxiety and apprehension” in the film fraternity. IMPPA emphasized that such events can foster an atmosphere of “fear and insecurity” among artists, producers, technicians, and others involved in the industry.

“Rohit Shetty has not only made immense contributions to Indian cinema but has also consistently stood by the nation whenever called upon, extending his support to social causes and national initiatives in times of need in the larger interest of society. It is therefore deeply concerning that such an incident should occur at his residence,” IMPPA said in the letter.

The association further noted, “This alarming incident has understandably caused anxiety and apprehension within our film fraternity, and we are concerned that events of this nature may create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among artists, producers, technicians, and the many individuals who dedicate themselves to contributing to the cultural and economic strength of our state.”

Seeking the government’s support to prevent similar occurrences in the future, IMPPA added, “We respectfully request your immediate intervention to ensure a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the matter. We also urge that appropriate security measures be reinforced to reassure Rohit Shetty, his family, and the entire entertainment fraternity. We are confident that under your leadership, firm steps will be taken to uphold law and order and to prevent any recurrence of such disturbing incidents.”

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS