Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with cricket presenter and content creator Gaurav Kapur Instagram official, sending fans into a frenzy.

As congratulatory messages pour in for the new couple, many on the internet are revisiting Kritika’s past relationships that once made headlines.

From her much-talked-about romance with Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra to her quieter, private link-ups over the years, Kritika’s love life has often sparked curiosity.

Here’s a look at who Kritika Kamra dated before Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra: The ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Love Story

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra were once among the most popular celebrity couples on Indian television. The duo fell in love while working on the hit show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Their chemistry was loved by fans, and parts of their real-life relationship were also seen on Channel V’s The Serial.

Their relationship remained in the public eye for years before they eventually parted ways. Kritika has earlier acknowledged that this was one of her most publicly remembered relationships.

Kritika Kamra and Sidharth Bijpuria: A Serious But Private Relationship

After her breakup with Karan, Kritika was reportedly in a relationship with publicist Sidharth Bijpuria. The two were said to have met while working on MTV Webbed around 2014.

Though neither confirmed the relationship publicly, they were often spotted together at events, holidays, and family gatherings. Reports suggested they were in a live-in relationship for some time. The relationship reportedly ended in early 2016 due to differences regarding marriage and career priorities.

Kritika Kamra and Uday Singh Gauri: Engagement Rumours Denied

Around 2017, Kritika was linked to businessman Uday Singh Gauri. The two were reportedly together until 2021. Rumours even suggested that they were engaged. However, Kritika later dismissed these engagement claims as baseless speculation.

Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani: The ‘Mitron’ Link-Up

In 2018, Kritika’s name was linked with her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. While the rumours gained traction at the time, neither of them confirmed the relationship, and the buzz eventually died down.

Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur

On December 10, 2025, Kritika surprised fans by sharing cosy photos with Gaurav Kapur on Instagram with the caption, “Breakfast with” a playful nod to Gaurav’s popular show Breakfast with Champions. The post marked the first public confirmation of their relationship.

Who Is Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur is a well-known cricket presenter, content creator, and former VJ. He has hosted Extraaa Innings T20 and created the widely popular interview series Breakfast with Champions. He has also appeared in films like Darna Mana Hai and A Wednesday!.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. The two divorced amicably in 2021.

Wedding Bells in 2026?

Reports suggest that Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are planning to get married in Mumbai around March-April 2026. While the couple has kept details private, sources claim that preparations are underway and a reception for industry friends is likely.

From a highly public romance with Karan Kundrra to keeping her later relationships low-key, Kritika Kamra’s journey in love has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Now, as she begins a new chapter with Gaurav Kapur, fans are rooting for her happily ever after.

