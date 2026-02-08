LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Kritika Kamra’s dating journey spans Karan Kundrra, Sidharth Bijpuria, Uday Gauri, Jackky Bhagnani before going public with Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika Kamra’s dating journey spans from Karan Kundrra to... (Photo: IG/Kritika Kamra)
Kritika Kamra’s dating journey spans from Karan Kundrra to... (Photo: IG/Kritika Kamra)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 8, 2026 19:38:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with cricket presenter and content creator Gaurav Kapur Instagram official, sending fans into a frenzy.

As congratulatory messages pour in for the new couple, many on the internet are revisiting Kritika’s past relationships that once made headlines.

From her much-talked-about romance with Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra to her quieter, private link-ups over the years, Kritika’s love life has often sparked curiosity.

You Might Be Interested In

Here’s a look at who Kritika Kamra dated before Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra: The ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Love Story

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra were once among the most popular celebrity couples on Indian television. The duo fell in love while working on the hit show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Their chemistry was loved by fans, and parts of their real-life relationship were also seen on Channel V’s The Serial.

Their relationship remained in the public eye for years before they eventually parted ways. Kritika has earlier acknowledged that this was one of her most publicly remembered relationships.

Kritika Kamra and Sidharth Bijpuria: A Serious But Private Relationship

After her breakup with Karan, Kritika was reportedly in a relationship with publicist Sidharth Bijpuria. The two were said to have met while working on MTV Webbed around 2014.

Though neither confirmed the relationship publicly, they were often spotted together at events, holidays, and family gatherings. Reports suggested they were in a live-in relationship for some time. The relationship reportedly ended in early 2016 due to differences regarding marriage and career priorities.

Kritika Kamra and Uday Singh Gauri: Engagement Rumours Denied

Around 2017, Kritika was linked to businessman Uday Singh Gauri. The two were reportedly together until 2021. Rumours even suggested that they were engaged. However, Kritika later dismissed these engagement claims as baseless speculation.

Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani: The ‘Mitron’ Link-Up

In 2018, Kritika’s name was linked with her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. While the rumours gained traction at the time, neither of them confirmed the relationship, and the buzz eventually died down.

Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur

On December 10, 2025, Kritika surprised fans by sharing cosy photos with Gaurav Kapur on Instagram with the caption, “Breakfast with” a playful nod to Gaurav’s popular show Breakfast with Champions. The post marked the first public confirmation of their relationship.

Who Is Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur is a well-known cricket presenter, content creator, and former VJ. He has hosted Extraaa Innings T20 and created the widely popular interview series Breakfast with Champions. He has also appeared in films like Darna Mana Hai and A Wednesday!.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. The two divorced amicably in 2021.

Wedding Bells in 2026?

Reports suggest that Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are planning to get married in Mumbai around March-April 2026. While the couple has kept details private, sources claim that preparations are underway and a reception for industry friends is likely.

From a highly public romance with Karan Kundrra to keeping her later relationships low-key, Kritika Kamra’s journey in love has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Now, as she begins a new chapter with Gaurav Kapur, fans are rooting for her happily ever after.

ALSO READ: Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gaurav KapurKaran Kundrrakritika kamraKritika Kamra boyfriendsKritika Kamra datingKritika Kamra ex boyfriendsKritika Kamra marriage

RELATED News

Aasif Sheikh-Salman Khan’s ‘Secret’ Bond Revealed: How Bhaijaan Supported Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor’s Career Over the Years- All About Their Friendship

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

Meet Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Holds A Unique World Record For Playing Over 350 Characters – Check His Massive Net Worth

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

SuperBowl Sunday Live Streaming India: How To Watch Seahawks vs Patriots, Halftime Performances And More

LATEST NEWS

U19 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai | WATCH

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

Piyush Goyal Clarifies USD 500 Billion India-US Trade Figure: ‘Trade Doesn’t Deal With Defence, It Deals With Commercial Requirements’

T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Batter Who Took The Match Right Down The Wire Against England

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Dream Shatters In 13 Seconds: Skiing Legend Crashes Horrifically As ‘She Gets Launched Into Air’

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Ahmedabad Nightmare: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Boy On Mosque Rooftop, Lures Him Under Pretext Of Teaching Namaz, Minor Found In Terrible State

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …
Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …
Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …
Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

QUICK LINKS