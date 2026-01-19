LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 concluded on January 18, 2026, with Divya Ganesh emerging winner after a thrilling 105-day journey. Entering as a wildcard, she became only the second such contestant to lift the trophy, winning Rs 50 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki SUV.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh Creates History With Wildcard Victory, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh Creates History With Wildcard Victory, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 19, 2026 00:01:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has ended with a bang, after an extravagant 105-day-long competition full of ups and downs and dramatic moments under the auspices of the quite able host, Vijay Sethupathi.

You Might Be Interested In

During the amazing finale that took place on 18th January 2026, actress Divya Ganesh won the title of the grand champion. Coming into the house with a wildcard entry on Day 28, Divya made an exceptional turn by becoming the second wildcard in the history of the franchising to receive the trophy. Public voting was the main factor in her winning of the title, which came with a grand trophy, a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh, and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki SUV.

While Divya was celebrating her great victory, Sabarinathan managed to be the first runner-up by occupying the second position after a tough contest in the Top 2.

You Might Be Interested In

Divya Ganesh Wildcard Victory

The progress of Divya Ganesh as a participant in Bigg Boss was characterized by a slow but steady rise from a latecomer to a strong competitor. Although she came to the show only after the initial launch, she managed to connect with the people and the way of life in the house pretty soon, and at last, she even got to become the season’s fourth captain.

She employed a strategy that combined laughter with a bold and direct personality, which was very appealing to the audience. Her ability to survive a tough situation where she was part of a pre-established group of housemates and her skill in handling difficult tasks while staying calm in the middle of heated arguments were the reasons why she eventually got the most votes. This “Wildcard Victory” is a clear indication of her strength and the real bond she had with the Tamil viewers during her 77-day stay.

Divya Ganesh Entertainment Career

Before her reality TV stint, Divya Ganesh had already made a mark and was quite popular in the South Indian media industry. Originating from Ramanathapuram, she first worked as a video jockey and then slowly moved into the daily soap world.

She got her acting break in 2015 with the serial Keladi Kanmani, which opened the door for her to take on great parts in popular shows like Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma.

This “Entertainment Career” of hers did not limit to Tamil television as she, in fact, made a remarkable debut in the Telugu industry with the show Bhagyarekha in 2019. This entire history of acting and hosting allowed her to possess the needed stage presence and public relatability qualities to win over the Bigg Boss platform.

Also Read: Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bigg Boss Tamil finale 2026Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9Divya Ganesh winnerVijay Sethupathiwildcard winner

RELATED News

‘Big Conspiracy,’ Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Once You Become Popular, Many People Try To Destroy’

Meet Masaba Gupta, The ‘Queen Of Prints,’ In Spotlight After Kangana Ranaut Claims Designer Denied Her A Saree To Wear For Ram Janmabhoomi, Leaving The Actress In Tears

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, Streaming Platform, Date, Cast and What to Expect

How Rich Is Patralekha? A Look at Rajkummar Rao’s Wife’s Net Worth And Film Earnings, Why Their Movie Paycheques Are Worlds Apart

LATEST NEWS

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

Giorgia Meloni To Mark Carney: Who Is On Donald Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza, Why Israel Is Concerned And Unhappy

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Seven Soldiers Injured In A Gunfight In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar; 3 Jaish Terrorists ‘Holed Up’

Virat Kohli’s Ton Goes In Vain As New Zealand Register 41-Run Win Against India In 3rd ODI; Win Series 2-1

Deadly Blast At China Steel Factory Kills Two, Five Workers Still Missing, Rescue Operations Launched

Historic Milestone: Rohit Sharma Emerges As 6th Cricketer To Play 100 ODIs In India, Chases Cricket Legends’ Records

Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot
Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot
Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot
Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

QUICK LINKS