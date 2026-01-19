Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has ended with a bang, after an extravagant 105-day-long competition full of ups and downs and dramatic moments under the auspices of the quite able host, Vijay Sethupathi.

During the amazing finale that took place on 18th January 2026, actress Divya Ganesh won the title of the grand champion. Coming into the house with a wildcard entry on Day 28, Divya made an exceptional turn by becoming the second wildcard in the history of the franchising to receive the trophy. Public voting was the main factor in her winning of the title, which came with a grand trophy, a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh, and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki SUV.

While Divya was celebrating her great victory, Sabarinathan managed to be the first runner-up by occupying the second position after a tough contest in the Top 2.

Divya Ganesh Wildcard Victory

The progress of Divya Ganesh as a participant in Bigg Boss was characterized by a slow but steady rise from a latecomer to a strong competitor. Although she came to the show only after the initial launch, she managed to connect with the people and the way of life in the house pretty soon, and at last, she even got to become the season’s fourth captain.

She employed a strategy that combined laughter with a bold and direct personality, which was very appealing to the audience. Her ability to survive a tough situation where she was part of a pre-established group of housemates and her skill in handling difficult tasks while staying calm in the middle of heated arguments were the reasons why she eventually got the most votes. This “Wildcard Victory” is a clear indication of her strength and the real bond she had with the Tamil viewers during her 77-day stay.

Divya Ganesh Entertainment Career

Before her reality TV stint, Divya Ganesh had already made a mark and was quite popular in the South Indian media industry. Originating from Ramanathapuram, she first worked as a video jockey and then slowly moved into the daily soap world.

She got her acting break in 2015 with the serial Keladi Kanmani, which opened the door for her to take on great parts in popular shows like Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma.

This “Entertainment Career” of hers did not limit to Tamil television as she, in fact, made a remarkable debut in the Telugu industry with the show Bhagyarekha in 2019. This entire history of acting and hosting allowed her to possess the needed stage presence and public relatability qualities to win over the Bigg Boss platform.

