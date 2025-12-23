LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan's Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

Hrithik Roshan stole the spotlight at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding in Mumbai as videos of him dancing at the baraat went viral. Joined by sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and girlfriend Saba Azad, the actor charmed fans with his relaxed style and joyful moves.

Eshaan Roshan, son of noted music composer Rajesh Roshan, got married to his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya Singh on December 23, 2025 (PHOTO: X)
Eshaan Roshan, son of noted music composer Rajesh Roshan, got married to his longtime girlfriend Aishwarya Singh on December 23, 2025 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 23, 2025 20:16:20 IST

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan’s Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

Hrithik Roshan showed up for his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding in Mumbai on December 23. Most of the Roshan family was there, too. Pretty soon, videos from the celebrations, especially the baraat, started popping up online.

In those clips, you can see Hrithik right in the thick of it, laughing, dancing to the dhol, and just really enjoying himself.

Hrithik Roshan’s Baraat Dance at Cousin’s Wedding Goes Viral

He arrived at the venue with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, keeping it simple but stylish as always. Dressed in crisp traditional clothes, Hrithik seemed relaxed, smiling for the cameras and nodding politely at the photographers while he walked in with his kids.

One video after another, there’s Hrithik dancing and soaking up the high-energy vibe of the wedding. His dad, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was there too, beaming in group photos with the bride. Rakesh even busted a few moves himself, and those clips quickly made the rounds online.

What made this Roshan wedding go viral? 

Besides Hrithik’s dance moves, his girlfriend Saba Azad grabbed plenty of attention as well. The two showed up at the Mehendi ceremony dressed in perfectly coordinated outfits. Hrithik wore a soft pastel kurta with white pants and a matching stole, while Saba picked a yellow-orange suit with chunky jewelry and a long paranda in her hair. Fans loved their look—elegant, understated, and totally in sync.

Eshaan, who’s Rajesh Roshan’s son, got engaged to Aishwarya Singh on December 20. They kept the engagement private, just close friends and family. The Mehendi came right after, and those moments gave fans a peek into just how close-knit the Roshan family really is.

On the work front

As for Hrithik’s work, he was last seen in War 2 with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He’s not slowing down. Krrish 4 is on the way, and he’s set to direct it, too. He’s teaming up with Hombale Films, the folks behind Kantara and KGF.

And there’s more: Hrithik’s stepping into producing, backing an upcoming OTT series where Saba Azad plays a major role. He’s also set to appear in Alpha, YRF’s first female-led Spy Universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

ALSO READ:  Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 8:16 PM IST
Tags: Eshaan Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajesh Roshan

Who Is Eshaan Roshan? Hrithik Roshan Spotted Dancing As A Baraati As Uncle Rajesh Roshan's Son Gets Married To His Longtime Girlfriend Aishwarya Singh

QUICK LINKS