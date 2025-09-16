Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship

Hardik Pandya is once again in the headlines amid dating rumours with model Mahieka Sharma. Fans spotted clues in her Instagram posts linking her to the cricketer, reigniting talk of his love life following past relationships with Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia.

Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 16, 2025 11:32:50 IST

Having separately divorced actress Natasa Stankovic with much talk and briefly involved with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, cricketer Hardik Pandya is once more in the limelight this time around, with an unproven rumour of a relationship with actress-model Maheika Sharma.

Clever clues dropped by Hardik Pandya to announce new relationship

The speculation originated on Reddit, as fans pointed out information in the recent social media activity of Maheika.

When she posted one of her selfies, a man was faintly visible in the background, which left users with some speculations as to whether it was Hardik. The buzz was increased even further by another post displaying the number 33 – the jersey number of Pandya.

Social media detectives did not end at that point. Some even observed that Hardik and Maheika appeared to be in the same bathrobe in different photos, hence the talk on social networking sites.

Instagram posts of Maheika in the last few days of her travelling to Dubai, where Hardik is presently deployed with Team India, participating in the Asia Cup have only served to fuel the fire.

To top it off, the fans observed that Hardik and Maheika are Instagram followers. This was the same month Maheika had posted a picture in Baroda and fans were quick to mention that it is in Hardik’s hometown.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka has been a fashion influencer, model and actor. Media reports show that she has been in music videos, independent movies as well as in different ad campaigns. She has also modelled on the walk of renowned designers.

In January this year, Hardik was also reported to be dating Jasmin. These two have been caught together on various occasions, and even Jasmin has been caught on camera stepping into the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders this year. Nevertheless, this did not lead to confirmation of the relationship, and later they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, which indicated a breakup.

The personal life of Hardik has been living in the limelight of the press since his high-profile marriage to Natasa. The couple, who got married in 2020, verified the separation back in July last year after speculation.

The couple has a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020. Although they separated, Hardik claimed that they will continue to give co-parenting their priority. 

QUICK LINKS