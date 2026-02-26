LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

Jacob Kaplan of Agnifilo Intrater will now represent Weinstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A court appearance scheduled for Wednesday to address pretrial matters has been postponed until next week.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:57:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein has retained a new attorney as he prepares for another retrial in his New York rape cases. The imprisoned former Hollywood producer has replaced his previous high-profile legal team for the upcoming court proceedings, while his longtime lawyers continue to pursue an appeal of his latest conviction.

Jacob Kaplan of Agnifilo Intrater will now represent Weinstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A court appearance scheduled for Wednesday to address pretrial matters has been postponed until next week. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are still determining how to proceed with the remaining third-degree rape charge, which previously ended in a mistrial and may now be retried.

You Might Be Interested In

Weinstein has spent the past four years behind bars. He was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison following his 2020 New York conviction for first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. However, in April 2024, New York’s Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in a 4–3 decision, ruling that the trial judge had improperly allowed testimony from women whose allegations were not part of the formal charges.

A retrial held in 2025 resulted in a partial verdict. The jury convicted Weinstein of forcing oral sex on former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 but acquitted him of a similar allegation involving former model Kaja Sokola. Jurors were unable to reach a decision on whether he raped actress Jessica Mann, leading to a mistrial on that count. The unresolved third-degree rape charge could now proceed to trial after Weinstein declined a plea deal that might have allowed him to serve sentences concurrently, potentially including credit for time served.

His request for a new trial based on alleged juror coercion during the 2025 proceedings was recently denied.

Kaplan—who is also representing accused killer Luigi Mangione in a state murder case—will be joined by colleagues Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. Agnifilo likewise represents Mangione, while Geragos recently defended Sean “Diddy” Combs in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Weinstein’s former attorneys at Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, who handled his earlier trials, will remain involved to manage the appeal of his most recent conviction. Attorney Arthur Aidala said the defense plans to challenge what he described as significant legal errors and expressed confidence that the conviction could be overturned.

In addition to his New York cases, Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 on charges of rape and sexual assault involving one of four women who accused him of misconduct. Although his New York conviction was vacated, he remains incarcerated at Rikers Island based on the California sentence.

ALSO READ: ED Names Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Chargesheet; Big Revelations Loom In High-Profile Twist

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

TV Stars Turn Bollywood Divas: Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha Make Big Screen Debut With ‘The Kerala Story 2’ – Net Worth, Career & Education Revealed

VIROSH Goes Official! Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveraonda Get Married As Per Telugu Rituals In Dreamy Ceremony At Udaipur Resort

ED Names Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Chargesheet; Big Revelations Loom In High-Profile Twist

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Leaked Private Photos Go Viral, Fans React To Inside Moments

LATEST NEWS

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

The Man Who Wants to Give AI a Soul

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial
Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial
Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial
Who Is Harvey Weinstein? Convicted Sex Offender Hires Rape Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers Ahead of 3rd New York Rape Trial

QUICK LINKS