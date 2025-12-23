Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Ikkis Release: 2026 is around the corner, and one of the first films set to hit theaters in the new year is Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Scheduled for a January 1, 2026, release, the film marks his big-screen debut. The actor is thrilled to see his first project arrive on the big screen, a milestone that has also excited his grandfather, veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. While the young actor belongs to the iconic Bachchan family, many are now asking questions about his father, Nikhil Nanda.

Who is Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda?

Nikhil Nanda is a prominent Indian industrialist and businessman, currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. He is a third-generation entrepreneur who took over the leadership of the engineering conglomerate in 2018 following the death of his father, Rajan Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda’s mother was the late Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, which makes him a first cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

Nikhil Nanda is also connected to the Bachchan family through his marriage to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Why Nikhil Nanda Lives Separately From Shweta Bachchan?

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda reportedly live apart mainly due to professional commitments. Shweta shifted back to Mumbai to stay close to her parents and focus on her writing and fashion work, while Nikhil continues to be based in Delhi to manage his business, Escorts Kubota.

Although their long period of living separately has often sparked speculation about a split, the couple remains married and continues to co-parent their children, Navya and Agastya, while coming together for family occasions.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the biography of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The movie was originally intended for a Christmas release, but was moved just days before. The film marks the late Dharmendra’s posthumous appearance, with the veteran actor portraying Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), the father of Arun Khetarpal. The ensemble cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, among others.

Also Read: Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More