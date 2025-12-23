LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

One of the first films set to hit theaters in the new year is Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Scheduled for a January 1, 2026, release, the film marks his big-screen debut. While the young actor belongs to the iconic Bachchan family, many are now asking questions about his father, Nikhil Nanda. He is also connected to the Bachchan family through his marriage to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda?
Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 23, 2025 13:27:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Ikkis Release: 2026 is around the corner, and one of the first films set to hit theaters in the new year is Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Scheduled for a January 1, 2026, release, the film marks his big-screen debut. The actor is thrilled to see his first project arrive on the big screen, a milestone that has also excited his grandfather, veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. While the young actor belongs to the iconic Bachchan family, many are now asking questions about his father, Nikhil Nanda. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda?

Nikhil Nanda is a prominent Indian industrialist and businessman, currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. He is a third-generation entrepreneur who took over the leadership of the engineering conglomerate in 2018 following the death of his father, Rajan Nanda. 

Nikhil Nanda’s mother was the late Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, which makes him a first cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nikhil Nanda is also connected to the Bachchan family through his marriage to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. 

Why Nikhil Nanda Lives Separately From Shweta Bachchan?

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda reportedly live apart mainly due to professional commitments. Shweta shifted back to Mumbai to stay close to her parents and focus on her writing and fashion work, while Nikhil continues to be based in Delhi to manage his business, Escorts Kubota. 

Although their long period of living separately has often sparked speculation about a split, the couple remains married and continues to co-parent their children, Navya and Agastya, while coming together for family occasions. 

About Ikkis 

Ikkis is based on the biography of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The movie was originally intended for a Christmas release, but was moved just days before. The film marks the late Dharmendra’s posthumous appearance, with the veteran actor portraying Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), the father of Arun Khetarpal. The ensemble cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, among others.

Also Read: Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: agastya father nikhil nandaAgastya Nandaamitabh bachchanDharmendra IkkisikkisIkkis release dateIkkis screeningIkkis storywho is nikhil nanda

RELATED News

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know

‘Begging Habits Die Hard’: Pakistan’s Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Give Us 80% Money’

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

‘No Tickets? Sit Near Toilets’: Odisha Athletes’ Shocking Train Ordeal Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Batter to Score 4,000 WT20I Runs; Check Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Women’s T20Is

Cobrapost Investigation Lootwallahs: Questions About Corporate Governance In India

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?
Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?
Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?
Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

QUICK LINKS