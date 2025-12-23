LIVE TV
Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda's Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda's Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, portrays the inspiring story of Arun Khetarpal, youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Agastya Nanda delivers a star-making performance, while the film balances historical accuracy, intense battle sequences, and emotional depth, making it a quietly powerful war drama.

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda Shines in Raghavan’s Historic War Drama (Pc: X)
Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda Shines in Raghavan’s Historic War Drama (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 23, 2025 12:40:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, does not belong to the usual noisy war film category. Rather, this movie is a wonderful work of art, very deeply expressive, and it shows the adult side of the youth. The film tells the incredible story of Arun Khetarpal, a second lieutenant who was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Instead of choosing the stylized noir of Andhadhun, Raghavan presents a very real, heavy drama that reveals the mixed feelings and strong resolve of a 21-year-old soldier. Agastya Nanda gives a star-making performance that makes one forget his “star kid” image and at the same time portrays the inner strength of Khetarpal.

With a touching last appearance of the iconic Dharmendra, the film goes beyond the boundaries of war biopics to be an intimate exploration of duty and the immense cost of being immortal.

Param Vir Valor

Ikkis is a great illustration of how a film can be true to history and still touch people’s feelings. The plot unfolds at the Basantar battle, where the “Famagusta” tank of Kehtarpal became the symbol of the resistance against the overwhelming enemy troops.

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

The film is very detailed in its representation of the armored warfare in 1971 and shows the audience the cramped and smoky environment that the tank crew lived in. The young officer’s factually speaking refusal to leave his post even when his vehicle was burning and the famous saying that his gun was still working was the honoring of the movie. This part of the film brings to mind in a very powerful way that what we now call freedom was once a price paid by very young soldiers just out of their teenage years.

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Strategic Cinematic Brilliance

Not just the battle scenes but also the overall strong emotional story and the superb technical skills of the production contributed to the film’s merit. By pushing the release date to early 2026, the producers guaranteed that this “quiet epic” would get the lone light on it that it was worthy of, away from the mass courting of the huge commercial franchises.

Anil Mehta’s cinematography is built around a very subdued and down-to-earth color palette that resonates perfectly with the 1970s, thus staying clear of the modern-day action films’ heavily saturated filters. Raghavan has, by directing with humanity’s spirit in mind, turned out a war movie which is both exceptionally important in the historical context and extremely intimate in the personal aspect.

