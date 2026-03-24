Who Is Isha Rikhi’s Ex-Boyfriend? Inside Singer-Rapper Badshah’s Punjabi Wife’s Secret Dating History And Past Relationships

Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi has once again grabbed headlines, this time for her marriage to singer-rapper Badshah. While the couple kept their relationship largely private for years, fans are now curious about Isha Rikhi’s dating history and her life before tying the knot.

Isha Rikhi: From Model to Punjabi Cinema Star

Isha Rikhi began her career as a model, quickly gaining recognition for her screen presence and charm. She made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, paving the way for a steady career in Punjabi cinema.

Over the years, she has appeared in films like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas, alongside multiple music videos, building a strong connection with audiences.

Isha Rikhi and Badshah: A Love Story Behind the Scenes

Rumours of a relationship between Isha Rikhi and Badshah had circulated for years before their marriage was confirmed.

Sources suggest that the two first met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry, and over time, their friendship blossomed into romance. Despite the speculation, both chose to keep their relationship out of the public eye until their recent wedding announcement.

Isha Rikhi’s Social Media Life

Active on Instagram under the handle @isharikhi, Isha shares glimpses of her personal and professional life, including travel, photoshoots, and behind-the-scenes moments. Her online presence has helped her maintain a strong fanbase and connect with followers beyond her films.

Who Was Isha Rikhi’s Ex-Boyfriend?

Before marrying Badshah, Isha Rikhi was linked to a few personalities, though none of these relationships were ever officially confirmed. Reports and fan speculation suggested that she had a close bond with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh.

The rumours intensified when Rikhi moved from Chandigarh to Mumbai, sparking speculation of a budding romance with Singh. Both actors were seen following each other on Instagram, liking and commenting on posts regularly. However, neither confirmed the relationship publicly, keeping fans guessing about the true nature of their connection.

Badshah’s Previous Relationships

Badshah, before marrying Isha Rikhi, was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. The couple married in 2012 and separated in 2019. In April 2023, Badshah publicly denied rumours of marrying Isha Rikhi, calling the news “super lame” on his Instagram stories.

Despite earlier denials, Isha Rikhi and Badshah are now officially married, marking a new chapter in both their personal lives. The union has attracted massive attention from fans and media alike, solidifying Isha Rikhi’s position as one of the most talked-about personalities in Punjabi entertainment.

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