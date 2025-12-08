LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in the actress assault case and soon broke his silence, alleging a conspiracy involving ex-wife Manju Warrier, police officers and a section of the media. He claimed his name was added to destroy his career and public image.

Dileep alleged there was a 'real conspiracy' to make him an accused in the case and blamed Manju Warrier (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/X)
Dileep alleged there was a 'real conspiracy' to make him an accused in the case and blamed Manju Warrier (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 8, 2025 15:05:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

On Monday, December 8, Malayalam actor Dileep was exonerated in the sexual assault case involving a Mollywood actress. Soon, the actor appeared in front of the press after his acquittal and alleged that there was a conspiracy to make him an accused in the case and said that he is the real victim.

He accused his former spouse, film actor Manju Warrier, some police officers and part of the media of the said conspiracy against him. Read his first statement.

This is the same case as the Malayalam actor Dileep, who was acquitted in 2017 over the incident involving his beating of an actress (Also Read: Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress assault case).

Dileep contended that there was a real conspiracy to implicate him in the case and accuse him, implicating Manju Warrier.
Dileep had made an accuser against him in the case and, accusing Manju Warrier, said he had a real conspiracy to make him an accused.

Dileep blames his ex-wife Manju Warrier

Dileep went to the reporters and stated in the courthouse that his name was mentioned in the case only to ruin his reputation. According to him it had been done to ruin my career, image and life in society.

He later on blamed his former wife, Manju and affirmed that all the conspiracy on him was just starting after her statement. The first to propose that there was a criminal conspiracy in the case was Manju Warrier.

It was then that I started to plot against me, alleged Dileep. Another allegation of his was that one of her officers, a top woman cop, and a team of criminal cops, were selected to investigate the case.

Dileep also charged the police with making a fake story against him in collusion with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. This is because they (police) had colluded with their prime accused and his jailmates to create a fabricated story against me. 

They have cooperated with certain media houses and spread this fake news to social media, alleged the actor.

He further said, that the counterfeit story, made by the police, was destroyed today in the court. Dileep also expressed his gratitude to his family, lawyers and fans who helped him during these years of the court battle. This was following the acquittal of Dileep in the case by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions on Monday.

The 2017 actress assault case

On February 17, 2017, an actress was assaulted when a number of men broke into the car she was travelling in and held it in their possession, forcing their way inside throughout the two hours.

Those who were accused and tried in the case include Sunil (also known as Pulsar Suni), Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep (also known as P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar (also known as Mesthri Sanil) and Sharath.

On July 10, 2017, the case resulted in Dileep being arrested because the investigating team discovered that Sunil had apparently sent him a letter behind bars. He was accused to have paid men to raped the actress and record the incident.

During the trial, prosecution asserted that the victim of the beating had reported to Dileep ex-wife, Manju, on the existence of his affair with another actress. This was also not possession of a fight that broke out between Dileep and the assaulted actress in 2016 which the lawyers also claimed.

Six of the accused were however found guilty with Sunil, Dileep and three others acquitted by the court.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese passed the judgment and had concluded the protracted trial on November 25.

In the course of the proceedings, many celebrity witnesses became hostile witnesses whereas two celebrity witnesses MLA PT Thomas and director Balachandra Kumar died.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang For Sharing Stage With Salman Khan

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dileep rape casehome-hero-pos-2Manju warriertrending news

RELATED News

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai, Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Manhandled On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya | Watch Video

WATCH | India vs Singapore Work Culture: Employee’s Shocking Comparison on Leave Policies Goes Viral

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang For Sharing Stage With Salman Khan

SOS Airline: How IndiGo Crisis was ‘Predicted’ by Jaspal Bhatti Decades Ago, Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Online

LATEST NEWS

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 reclaims the nutrition narrative, calls for science-led dialogue and sustainable growth

‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

Parisbelle Marked Its Grand Debut in India With The Launch of Five Collections

How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

Adani Green Energy Deepens Nature-Positive Leadership With A Global Biodiversity Disclosure Framework

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Ties Elevated To Strategic Partnership, Thailand Seeks India’s Support To Join BRICS

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’
Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’
Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’
Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

QUICK LINKS