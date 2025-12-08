Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

On Monday, December 8, Malayalam actor Dileep was exonerated in the sexual assault case involving a Mollywood actress. Soon, the actor appeared in front of the press after his acquittal and alleged that there was a conspiracy to make him an accused in the case and said that he is the real victim.

He accused his former spouse, film actor Manju Warrier, some police officers and part of the media of the said conspiracy against him. Read his first statement.

Dileep blames his ex-wife Manju Warrier

Dileep went to the reporters and stated in the courthouse that his name was mentioned in the case only to ruin his reputation. According to him it had been done to ruin my career, image and life in society.

He later on blamed his former wife, Manju and affirmed that all the conspiracy on him was just starting after her statement. The first to propose that there was a criminal conspiracy in the case was Manju Warrier.

It was then that I started to plot against me, alleged Dileep. Another allegation of his was that one of her officers, a top woman cop, and a team of criminal cops, were selected to investigate the case.

Dileep also charged the police with making a fake story against him in collusion with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. This is because they (police) had colluded with their prime accused and his jailmates to create a fabricated story against me.

They have cooperated with certain media houses and spread this fake news to social media, alleged the actor.

He further said, that the counterfeit story, made by the police, was destroyed today in the court. Dileep also expressed his gratitude to his family, lawyers and fans who helped him during these years of the court battle. This was following the acquittal of Dileep in the case by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions on Monday.

The 2017 actress assault case

On February 17, 2017, an actress was assaulted when a number of men broke into the car she was travelling in and held it in their possession, forcing their way inside throughout the two hours.

Those who were accused and tried in the case include Sunil (also known as Pulsar Suni), Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep (also known as P Gopalakrishnan), Sanil Kumar (also known as Mesthri Sanil) and Sharath.

On July 10, 2017, the case resulted in Dileep being arrested because the investigating team discovered that Sunil had apparently sent him a letter behind bars. He was accused to have paid men to raped the actress and record the incident.

During the trial, prosecution asserted that the victim of the beating had reported to Dileep ex-wife, Manju, on the existence of his affair with another actress. This was also not possession of a fight that broke out between Dileep and the assaulted actress in 2016 which the lawyers also claimed.

Six of the accused were however found guilty with Sunil, Dileep and three others acquitted by the court.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese passed the judgment and had concluded the protracted trial on November 25.

In the course of the proceedings, many celebrity witnesses became hostile witnesses whereas two celebrity witnesses MLA PT Thomas and director Balachandra Kumar died.

