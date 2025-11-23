Who Is Raj Arjun? Actor’s Daughter Sara Arjun Is All Set To Star In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Played This Iconic Role With Aamir Khan

Who is Raj Arjun: Raj Arjun is an acclaimed Indian actor known for his commanding screen presence and impactful performances across multiple film industries. While he primarily works in Hindi cinema, he has also built a strong body of work in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Over the years, he has earned recognition for portraying intense, layered characters, including antagonistic roles that have won him several awards.

Arjun is the recipient of notable honours such as the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role and the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor, reflecting both his versatility and his ability to portray emotionally challenging roles with authenticity.

Early Life, Family & Theatre Beginnings

Born on 8 February in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Raj Arjun’s artistic journey began long before he entered mainstream cinema. He spent several years associated with theatre groups in Bhopal, where he developed a strong foundation in acting and performance skills. This early exposure to stage work sharpened his craft and prepared him for the demanding roles he would later take up in films.

He is married to Sanya, and the couple has a daughter, Sara Arjun, who has made her own mark in the entertainment industry as a young actress. His daughter Sara and Ranveer Singh are sharing the screen in Dhurandhar, prompting discussion about their age gap.

Journey Through Hindi, Tamil & Telugu Cinema

Raj Arjun made his Hindi film debut with Black Friday, a critically acclaimed film that opened doors to more substantial roles. However, widespread recognition came with Secret Superstar, where his powerful performance as a strict and oppressive father earned him significant praise and made him a familiar face among audiences.

He continued to diversify his portfolio with notable roles in films such as Thalaivii and Love Hostel, demonstrating his ability to adapt to various genres and character types.

Arjun expanded his horizons beyond Bollywood as well. He entered the Tamil film industry with Thaandavam, showcasing his range to a new audience.

He later made his Telugu debut with Dear Comrade, further cementing his presence across South Indian cinema. He has also appeared in Malayalam films, rounding out a truly pan-Indian filmography.

Portraying RM Veerappan Character: A Challenging Role

Raj Arjun gained further attention for portraying RM Veerappan, a key figure in the narrative surrounding the infamous forest brigand Veerappan. Reflecting on the project, Arjun shared the challenges and emotional depth required to portray a real-life personality.

“It was a long journey because we started shooting before the pandemic, then it stopped and later we finally completed. But it was a great shoot and a long journey of real lives and characters and one has to be very conscious about portraying a real-life character and maintain that thin line. So on the whole, I’m satisfied on playing RM Veerappan,” he said.

