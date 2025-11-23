LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

As Mahesh Babu gears up for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, his 2022 remark claiming “Bollywood can’t afford me” has resurfaced. The comment sparked backlash, prompting Mahesh to clarify that his words were blown out of proportion and that he supports Indian cinema across languages.

Mahesh Babu in a still from Varanasi (PHOTO: X)
Mahesh Babu in a still from Varanasi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 13:28:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Mahesh Babu is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Amid the hype and curiosity, a controversial past interview of Mahesh Babu has surfaced. 

Striking, film industry audiences are still talking about the most contentious comment made by one of the most in-demand Telugu film actors, Mahesh Babu, who made the following controversial remark in 2022, which left the film industry abuzz: Bollywood can not afford me. 

Old Mahesh Babu Interview Sparks Fresh Debate

This observation was made when he was answering questions about his venture into the Hindi movies. The debut of Mahesh has been a subject of speculations because he had achieved humongous fame in the South cinema.

He was questioned later, in 2022, when promoting his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata on whether he would ever consider making his Hindi movie debut. Mahesh Babu commented on the occasion of dealing with the media that he might be arrogant. “I did have a fair share of offers in Hindi. Yet I believe they are not able to afford me. I don’t want to waste my time.” He said that he did not have the necessity of joining Bollywood since his popularity in Telugu movies is incomparable.

Later Mahesh was criticized by the fans of the Bollywood that the statements he made were seen as a drowning of the Hindi film industry. The actor quickly reversed his initial remarks to this controversy and claimed that his remarks were blown out of proportion.

Mahesh Babu Clarifies Viral ‘Arrogant’ Comment

In a press statement, he once again stated his affection to movie making irrespective of the language and was proud that the Telugu movie had come out a victor in the national and international arena. His team issued a statement to explain that Mahesh is a lover of Telugu cinema and he is joyful that it is performing well.

During a follow-up interview with the Telugu press, the actor further said that he would like to continue playing in Telugu movies and that he wants the industry to expand in the entire country. I always desired to do Telugu movies. And I have always hoped that the Telugu films perform well in the nation. I am very much convinced why should we abandon our industry and go to another one? I am quite glad that our movies are making their way there (in North India). My dream is coming true and our movies are faring well at the pan-India level, Mahesh added.

Nonetheless, some individuals within the industry were prompt to support the sentiments by Mahesh Babu.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that Mahesh was well within his right to say what he was feeling but did not mediate on the arguments.

Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi will hit the theatres in 2027.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s Fan Wants To See Her In Another Rom-Com With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor, You Will Be Shocked To Know How She Reacted

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 1:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9mahesh babupriyanka chopraSS RajamouliVaranasi

RELATED News

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

What Is Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth? Varanasi Star Kicked Off His Acting Career At Age Four, Married This Actress Older Than Him, Delivered Several Flops Before Finally….

Madhuri Dixit Steals the Show Dancing to ‘Dola Re Dola’ at Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

120 Bahadur Box Office Day 2: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Races Past Mastiii 4 With Rs. 6.25 Cr, Actor Hosts Special Army Screening

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Relatives Assault, Urinate On Disabled Man; Two Detained

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Nigeria Faces One Of Its Worst School Abductions As 315 Taken Hostage

F**k Off, B*tch…’: Foreign DJ Alleges Harassment By Goa Police, Claims Cops Used Abusive Language During Night Patrolling

Drunk Karnataka Auto Driver Shocks Police By Setting Himself On Fire During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Maharashtra Tragedy: Former U-16 Footballer Found Hanging In Palghar Forest, Body Discovered Three Days After Suspected Suicide, Family Reveals, ‘He Was…’

Lakshya Sen Wins Australian Open After Thrilling Battle With Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, Ends Title Drought

Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

‘Quick Solutions For Sexual Problems’: Bengaluru Techie Falls For Scam, Gets Cheated Of Rs 48 Lakh Over Seeking Treatment Only To End Up With Kidney Damage

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star
‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star
‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star
‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

QUICK LINKS