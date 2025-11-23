‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Mahesh Babu is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Amid the hype and curiosity, a controversial past interview of Mahesh Babu has surfaced.

Striking, film industry audiences are still talking about the most contentious comment made by one of the most in-demand Telugu film actors, Mahesh Babu, who made the following controversial remark in 2022, which left the film industry abuzz: Bollywood can not afford me.

Old Mahesh Babu Interview Sparks Fresh Debate

This observation was made when he was answering questions about his venture into the Hindi movies. The debut of Mahesh has been a subject of speculations because he had achieved humongous fame in the South cinema.

He was questioned later, in 2022, when promoting his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata on whether he would ever consider making his Hindi movie debut. Mahesh Babu commented on the occasion of dealing with the media that he might be arrogant. “I did have a fair share of offers in Hindi. Yet I believe they are not able to afford me. I don’t want to waste my time.” He said that he did not have the necessity of joining Bollywood since his popularity in Telugu movies is incomparable.

Later Mahesh was criticized by the fans of the Bollywood that the statements he made were seen as a drowning of the Hindi film industry. The actor quickly reversed his initial remarks to this controversy and claimed that his remarks were blown out of proportion.

Mahesh Babu Clarifies Viral ‘Arrogant’ Comment

In a press statement, he once again stated his affection to movie making irrespective of the language and was proud that the Telugu movie had come out a victor in the national and international arena. His team issued a statement to explain that Mahesh is a lover of Telugu cinema and he is joyful that it is performing well.

During a follow-up interview with the Telugu press, the actor further said that he would like to continue playing in Telugu movies and that he wants the industry to expand in the entire country. I always desired to do Telugu movies. And I have always hoped that the Telugu films perform well in the nation. I am very much convinced why should we abandon our industry and go to another one? I am quite glad that our movies are making their way there (in North India). My dream is coming true and our movies are faring well at the pan-India level, Mahesh added.

Nonetheless, some individuals within the industry were prompt to support the sentiments by Mahesh Babu.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that Mahesh was well within his right to say what he was feeling but did not mediate on the arguments.

Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi will hit the theatres in 2027.

