Deepika Padukone’s Fan Wants To See Her In Another Rom-Com With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor, You Will Be Shocked To Know How She Reacted

This week saw the internet going crazy over a small yet significant social media action performed by Deepika Padukone that eventually led to an enormous amount of speculation regarding her on-screen reunion with a former co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

It all started with a fan-made Instagram reel that dramatized the story of the two most famous and loved Bollywood stars who definitely should be cast as a couple in a romantic comedy because their electric chemistry is the only sure way of getting the audience back to the cinemas.

Deepika’s very act of ‘liking’ the viral video was immediately taken by her fans as a good sign a mute gesture from her side that she is open to the idea. Their previous collaborations had a great cultural impact, thus, the very aspect of them being together in a light-hearted, modern love story has not only caused but also increased the anticipation waves through the film industry and the fans of both.







Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor The Magic of Their On-Screen Chemistry

The unquenchable wish to see Deepika and Ranbir together again is a clear result of the spellbinding performance they give together in every movie. The two actors have played together in three movies so far, and thus formed what many have called a “coming-of-age romantic trilogy” in modern Hindi cinema.

Their pairing has always been referred to as one of the most lucrative and touching couples in Bollywood. The gap after their last movie together in 2015’s Tamasha has only increased the audience’s desire for a new story with their chemistry.

This was the main point of the fan reel: the huge excitement made by their joint public appearances alone is enough to prove their cinematic value and thus a film is assured to be a blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor Rumours and Production Speculation

Deepika’s response comes in the midst of the already speculated industry talk of a future collaboration. For some weeks now, rumors have been suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor is interested in bringing back the legendary RK Studios, and one of the first works under the new name could be Deepika, maybe with Ayan Mukerji as the director.

Though there has not been any formal statement from the stars or the film companies involved, the well-timed ‘like’ by Deepika makes the rumors more likely to be true.

The fans are interpreting this discreet approval as a sign that a project is, in fact, a done deal and that the long-awaited romantic comedy, which has been requested by Bollywood enthusiasts for almost ten years, is ready to be released.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Pregnancy In Surprise Instagram Post; Anand Ahuja Jokes, ‘It’s Officially Double Trouble Ahead’