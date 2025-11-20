LIVE TV
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Pregnancy In Surprise Instagram Post; Anand Ahuja Jokes, 'It's Officially Double Trouble Ahead'

Sonam Kapoor confirms her second pregnancy with a stylish “Mother” post, flaunting a vintage-inspired pink look. Anand Ahuja reacts with his signature “double trouble” joke. Fans celebrate as the couple, already parents to Vayu, prepare to welcome their second child in 2026.

Sonam Kapoor’s Chic ‘Mother’ Post Confirms Second Pregnancy, Anand Ahuja Says “Double Trouble” (Pc: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor’s Chic ‘Mother’ Post Confirms Second Pregnancy, Anand Ahuja Says “Double Trouble” (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 20, 2025 12:57:50 IST

While the actors, actresses, and the whole Bollywood industry, as well as the fans from different corners of the world, are celebrating the news, it is the fashion icon Sonam Kapoor who is at the center of attention with her announcement regarding the second baby.

The actress, in her typical manner, opened up about her pregnancy with a very beautiful and simple post on her social media profile and wrote only “Mother” as the caption for her amazing photo. The actress in the pictures was showing off her baby bump with great elegance, in a very fashionable and vintage inspired hot-pink suit a chic, colorful, and very direct homage to the late Diana, and this only proved that she is an absolute style icon even while she was pregnant.

Anand Ahuja’s typical joke that was already so well known to him and her, who has previously opened up about his plan for two kids with his now-famous reaction: “double trouble,” accompanied by the excitement of the news of the coming baby.

The duo, who tied the knot in May 2018, are already the delighted parents of their son Vayu, born in August 2022. This announcement is a closure to the speculation that was going on around and which had almost been acknowledged by the couples’ close-knit circle of friends, family, and fans.

Fashionable Motherhood

In the Indian scenario of maternity fashion, Sonam Kapoor has the best and most constant redefinitions. With her first pregnancy, she not only set a standard for chic, comfortable, and audacious looks but also combined high fashion with motherhood. Through her second pregnancy announcement, she once again did a great job, selecting a power-pink, padded-shoulder outfit.

The choice is bold as it not only centres on her taste but also, in a way, connects her journey with that of the very iconic lady who was known and appreciated for both her elegance and royal grace.

The actress has fans who are anxiously waiting to see how she will further support and make it easier for people to accept maternity wear that is bold and fashion-forward during the months leading to her due date in Spring 2026. The fashion picks of the actress are no less than a cultural event, they indicate that the time of becoming a mother does not prevent one from having a unique and powerful fashion identity.



The Growing Ahuja-Kapoor Legacy

The rising of the family unit is a big event for both the famous Kapoor and Ahuja families. Little Vayu has brought a lot of transformation to the couple’s life, who have always spoken about it openly, with Sonam frequently stating that mothering has made her unveil her new strengths and patience. The second child will be the icing on the cake of the couple’s lovely journey that has already lasted five years since they tied the knot in 2018.

The pair has been living between London and Mumbai, and their mutual passion for cinema, as well as fashion, has been the constant in their relationship. With Vayu now being a big brother, the family story will change, and along with the change will come more happiness and Anand’s forecast of a “double trouble” that is very funny, but good for their dynamic home.

The couples of Bollywood have been very generous with their blessings for the couple which is why this is considered to be one of the most eagerly awaited family events of next year.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 12:57 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Pregnancy In Surprise Instagram Post; Anand Ahuja Jokes, ‘It’s Officially Double Trouble Ahead’

