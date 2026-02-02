LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

Rajat Dalal, fitness influencer, sparked outrage on The 50 after physically confronting Digvijay Rathee. The altercation, captured in a viral promo, drew social media backlash with fans calling him a “gunda” and demanding his disqualification over safety and sportsmanship concerns.

Who is Rajat Dalal? Fitness Influencer Sparks Controversy on The 50 with Physical Fight
Who is Rajat Dalal? Fitness Influencer Sparks Controversy on The 50 with Physical Fight

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 13:52:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

The 50 show, which premiered on February 1, 2026, has created a complete transformation of Indian reality television programming. The show, which promised dangerous gameplay and survival challenges to its contestants, has produced instant conflicts.

A fitness influencer named Rajat Dalal appeared with Splitsvilla alum Digvijay Rathee in a promo that became a viral sensation for negative reasons only three days after the competition started.

The verbal argument about sportsmanship developed into physical combat, which made audiences doubt the safety measures of the large-scale production by Banijay Asia.

Rajat Dalal: From Fitness Influence to Physical Altercations

The show brought Rajat Dalal into its production because he had established himself as a controversial public figure. He used his digital presence to demonstrate his ability to compete on reality television.



His latest confrontation with Digvijay Rathee has become the main focus of his career achievements. Digvijay’s assessment of Rajat’s behavior towards contestants revealed their perceived hypocrisy, which led to an explosive situation.

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

Rajat used physical force when he grabbed and pushed Digvijay, which renewed existing doubts about his temper and dangerous personality. People viewed his behavior as improper for a televised event because it showed his lack of sportsmanship.

Social Media: Public Backlash and Demands for Disqualification

The digital consequences to the physical fight have developed into a complete and severe situation. Netizens have flooded platforms like X and Instagram with the phrase “Once a gunda, always a gunda,” expressing their disdain for the normalization of violence on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

Show fans demand Rajat’s immediate dismissal from the show because they believe his offense should result in punishment which would create dangerous conditions for the other 49 competitors.

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

As the audience slams the production for “chasing TRPs” at the expense of safety, the creators face pressure to determine whether Rajat Dalal will continue in the competition or exit.

Also Read: The 50 Set For Explosive Start: Episode 1 Set To Begin With Opening Task, Captain Selection And Shocking First Elimination Is…

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Digvijay RatheeRajat DalalThe 50 show

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda
Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda
Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda
Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

QUICK LINKS