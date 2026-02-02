Who Is Rajat Dalal? Social Media SLAMS Him After Hitting Digvijay Rathee On The 50 Show, Netizens Call Influencer a Gunda

The 50 show, which premiered on February 1, 2026, has created a complete transformation of Indian reality television programming. The show, which promised dangerous gameplay and survival challenges to its contestants, has produced instant conflicts.

A fitness influencer named Rajat Dalal appeared with Splitsvilla alum Digvijay Rathee in a promo that became a viral sensation for negative reasons only three days after the competition started.

The verbal argument about sportsmanship developed into physical combat, which made audiences doubt the safety measures of the large-scale production by Banijay Asia.

Rajat Dalal: From Fitness Influence to Physical Altercations

The show brought Rajat Dalal into its production because he had established himself as a controversial public figure. He used his digital presence to demonstrate his ability to compete on reality television.

Kalesh b/w Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee during TV reality show:pic.twitter.com/UADSWCJ0MG — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 31, 2026







His latest confrontation with Digvijay Rathee has become the main focus of his career achievements. Digvijay’s assessment of Rajat’s behavior towards contestants revealed their perceived hypocrisy, which led to an explosive situation.

Rajat used physical force when he grabbed and pushed Digvijay, which renewed existing doubts about his temper and dangerous personality. People viewed his behavior as improper for a televised event because it showed his lack of sportsmanship.

Social Media: Public Backlash and Demands for Disqualification

The digital consequences to the physical fight have developed into a complete and severe situation. Netizens have flooded platforms like X and Instagram with the phrase “Once a gunda, always a gunda,” expressing their disdain for the normalization of violence on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Show fans demand Rajat’s immediate dismissal from the show because they believe his offense should result in punishment which would create dangerous conditions for the other 49 competitors.

As the audience slams the production for “chasing TRPs” at the expense of safety, the creators face pressure to determine whether Rajat Dalal will continue in the competition or exit.

