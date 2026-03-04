Who Is Rajshri Deshpande? Sacred Games Actress Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Says ‘Surgery Felt Like A Rollercoaster Ride’

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, celebrated for her powerful performances across films and web series, recently shared a deeply personal health update with her fans. In an emotional note on social media, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and has since undergone surgery. Reassuring her well-wishers, she shared that she is now recovering and focusing on regaining her strength.

On Wednesday, Rajshri posted a photograph from her hospital bed on Instagram and opened up about her diagnosis. She disclosed that she had been detected with Infiltrating Ductal Carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 form of breast cancer. The condition was discovered during a routine health check-up — a step that proved crucial in identifying the illness early. She described the timely detection as giving her a genuine “fighting chance.”

Rajshri admitted that one of the hardest parts of the journey was finding the courage to inform her parents. In her heartfelt message, she wrote that by the time people were reading her post, she had finally gathered the strength to share the news with them. She expressed immense gratitude that the cancer was caught at an early stage, allowing doctors to act swiftly with treatment.

Reflecting on the days leading up to her surgery, she described the experience as a whirlwind of medical tests and emotions. She credited the love and warmth of those around her for helping her stay strong. Seeing her parents after the surgery, she said, transformed her fears into renewed determination. Rajshri also extended special thanks to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni for his care and support. Now, she shared, she is recovering well and preparing to return home from the hospital.

For many, Rajshri is admired not only for her talent but also for her choice of meaningful and socially relevant roles. She earned widespread acclaim for her performance in Manto and became a familiar face to streaming audiences with Sacred Games. Her work is often praised for its honesty and depth, establishing her as a formidable presence in both independent cinema and mainstream projects.

She began her Bollywood journey with a small role in Talaash in 2012 and went on to appear in television shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She later returned to films with projects like Kick.

Most recently, Rajshri was seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, alongside Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan. Despite her professional commitments, she chose to speak openly about her health battle, hoping her experience would inspire others to prioritise regular health check-ups and early detection.

