Who Is Rakesh Bapat? Shamita Shetty’s EX And Bigg Boss 15 Fame Actor All Set To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is gearing up for its big premiere on January 11, 2026. Fans are already buzzing, trying to guess which faces will walk through those famous doors this season.

While rumours keep swirling and plenty of names are floating around, a few contestants are locked in and some of them are no strangers to the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty’s EX All Set To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6

First up, Vishal Kotian, who grabbed attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 15 (Hindi), is in. You probably remember him as Birbal from Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He’s popped up in other shows too CID, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and even Mahabharat.

Next, there’s Raqesh Bapat, another familiar face from Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh has made his mark in both Hindi and Marathi entertainment. He made headlines for his relationship with Shamita Shetty during Bigg Boss OTT, though they split in 2022. Before Shamita, Raqesh was married to Riddhi Dogra.

And then there’s Karan Sonawane, better known online as Focused Indian. With 1.5 million Instagram followers, he’s pretty much everywhere on social media these days.

Along with these confirmed names, there’s a list of rumoured contestants who might join the house: Sagar Karande, Sonali Raut, Prajakta Shukre, Radha Mumbaikar, Rasika Jamsudkar, Sanket Pathak, Anushree Mane, and Deepali Sayyed.

Mark your calendar. Bigg Boss Marathi 6 kicks off on January 11 at 8 PM on Colors Marathi. If you’d rather stream, catch it on JioHotstar. After the big launch, new episodes drop every night at 8.

Who is Raqesh Bapat?

Raqesh Bapat is an Indian actor who is mostly popular in the television, films, and web series. He was born on September 1, 1978, in Amravati, Maharashtra, where he initially became famous after becoming the winner of the title Grasim Mr India in 2001, and it has led to his entry into the entertainment world.

His first Bollywood entry was the romantic Tum Bin (2001), which was a surprise hit, and he gained attention as a new potential star.

Raqesh has also, over the year,s featured in a number of Hindi and regional films such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, and Marathi productions, which demonstrate his ability to vary in acting.

Raqesh went on to perform well in television programs as well with programs such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Qubool Hai where he portrayed the character of Asad Ahmed Khan. He had a mature on-screen presence and intense performances which contributed to the growth of his loyal TV audience.

During the past years, Raqesh also ventured into the digital platform through web series like Assi Nabbe Poore Sau. He got back to the limelight in 2021 following his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT where his personal life and relationship with Shamita Shetty were in the public view.

Nevertheless, Raqesh Bapat is a recognised name in the Indian world of entertainment with its ups and downs and his stable career and changing preferences.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship

The relationship of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty started when both were participants of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, when the two became close inside the house.

The friendship developed into a romantic one shortly and their relationship was soon one of the most discussed ones regarding the show. They were even called ShaRa by fans.

Raquesh and Shamita carried on with real-life dating after the show. They used to be frequently seen at gatherings and seen to give hints of their relationship on social media. Their relationship was also serious and many at the time believed that the relationship may result in marriage.

But the relationship did not last long. Shamita Shetty ended up her relationship with Raqesh Bapat in July 2022. She disclosed that they had been separated sometime before they announced their further move, and she reported that the separation was mutual and amicable.

After the breakup, Shamita called the relationship an erased chapter of her life, saying that what had seemed natural within the house of Bigg Boss did not happen the same way out.

Raqesh, too, admitted to the breakup and stated that both of them had passed and concentrated on personal development without being disrespectful to each other.

