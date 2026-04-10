Who Is Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s First Wife? What Really Happened Before Their Shocking Split Remains Mystery Unveiled

Reena Dutta remains a significant figure in the life of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, not just as his first wife but as a foundational partner who stood by him during his rise to stardom.

Reena’s love story with Aamir began when she lived next door to his Hindu family home and ended with their secret wedding on April 18, 1986. Aamir and Reena kept their relationship a secret for some time after their marriage because they needed to obtain approval from their families, but the couple had already officially wed.

Reena produced the Academy Award-nominated film Lagaan, in which she developed her role as the main supporter of her husband throughout their 16-year marriage. Their two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, are known for their advocacy in mental health.

Aamir Khan Divorce and Emotional Aftermath

The industry experienced a massive shock when Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta ended their marriage in 2002 because people considered them a couple who maintained both stability and private life. Aamir later reflected on multiple reasons that caused their marriage to end through official divorce proceedings.

They first married after four months of dating, which created their main problem because their youthful “impulsiveness” caused their relationship troubles as they became older. Aamir acknowledged that his “workaholic” behavior, which caused him to lose emotional contact during his film work, created a major warning sign.

The actor revealed that he had a pattern of “shutting down” during conflicts, which led him to stop all communication with people for multiple days. This behavior created difficulties in his marriage. The couple declared their decision came from personal growth despite media reports about their external relationships, which circulated at that time.

Reena Dutta Children and Family Dynamics

The relationship between Reena and Aamir remains friendly because they share their parental duties. The duo handled their divorce through a single lawyer who executed their case without engaging in public disputes, which established a rare precedent for celebrity separations.

Reena maintains her role as a vital member of the Khan family because she regularly attends family events and religious occasions and the 2024 wedding of their daughter Ira. Aamir has declared that Reena stands beside his most important female relationships, while their children described their parents as a “single unit” who stayed together despite their separate living arrangements.

The couple established a co-parenting arrangement that enabled their children to maintain relationships with both families; thus, they managed the family transition from traditional home life to extended family living through responsible and respectful ways.

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