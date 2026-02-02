LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Samara Tijori? Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Breaks Nepotism Tag With Gritty Performance In Daldal Series

Samara Tijori shines as Anita Acharya in Daldal (2026), portraying a complex crime journalist with a traumatic past. Trained in psychology and film, she blends victim and predator traits, showing emotional depth and authentic mental health portrayal, and emerges as a standout star of the year.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 15:48:18 IST

The 2026 series Daldal presents its gritty psychological setting to showcase Samara Tijori as its main character, who displays multiple layers of complexity.

Tijori portrays Anita Acharya, a crime journalist who uses her work to hide her deeper internal changes, while she shows both victim and predator characteristics.

Samara’s performance as a woman who experienced extreme childhood trauma brings the investigation to its core “whydunnit” element, which she plays alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Her performance shows how people develop violent behavior patterns through their untreated emotional distress, which established her as one of the most prominent emerging stars of the year.

Samara Tijori Cinematic Lineage and Academic Foundation

The daughter of Bollywood veteran Deepak Tijori, Samara Tijori, achieved her acting career through her dedication to training. She worked for several years in the film industry before she began acting, which included her role as assistant director for major films such as Dishoom and Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship. 

Her performance in Daldal, about a disturbed character, resulted from her academic training, which she completed at Sophia College in Mumbai, where she earned a psychology degree.

The foundation she built through her work enabled her to portray a serial killer by using clinical expertise to understand behavioral patterns, which she used to create a performance that reflected authentic mental health conditions.

Samara Tijori: Character Transformation and Artistic Risk

Tijori presents an authentic performance that defies traditional expectations of “damsel” and “heroine” roles that rising actors typically follow. Through her role as Anita, she creates an androgynous and spectral character who makes viewers experience empathy challenges. 

The role required her to navigate the duality of being a public-facing journalist while privately executing a series of gruesome acts alongside her partner, Sajid.

Through her selection of an unconventional and demanding role, which she chose for her first major web series, she established herself as an actress who values storytelling through her work instead of pursuing glamorous roles.

She demonstrates her capability to star in dark character-based shows through her performance, which enables her to compete with veteran performers from the industry.

Also Read: Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Grammy History-Maker Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Overtakes World’s Richest Musician In Stunning Awards Night

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Tags: Anita AcharyaDaldal series 2026Samara Tijori

QUICK LINKS